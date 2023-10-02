Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announces its 2023 list of Most Fundable Companies

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School revealed its list of 17 Most Fundable Companies® during its reveal event at the Villa Graziadio Executive Center. Presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, among the event's startup recognitions were AGED (Active Genomes Expressed) Diagnostics Corp., Valqari, LLC and ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc., all of which received a Platinum designation, the highest recognition attainable.

More than 3,000 early-stage US companies across all 50 states participated in the Most Fundable Companies initiative, which is a free resource to assist startups in securing capital to accelerate meaningful innovation across industries and communities. The companies on the sixth annual list are located across the US and come from a variety of industries including healthcare and biotechnology, media, software technology, and consumer products.

"This year's Most Fundable Companies represent innovative business concepts and determined leadership," said Deborah Crown, dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and speaker at the Most Fundable Companies event. "These founders' remarkable acumen and unwavering commitment to meeting high-quality standards send a resounding message to investors: here are enterprises primed to drive revenue and prosperity."

The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation.

The Most Fundable Companies are evaluated on several company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage in their market, and the strength of the management team expertise. Each of these variables is then used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding.

The Most Fundable Companies event featured a keynote address from Graziadio alumnus Jason Nazar, co-founder and co-chairman of Clovers.ai. He was joined by an impressive lineup of speakers including Cary Singleton and Ryan Groves of the Singleton Foundation, Stevan Calvillo of the George and Reva Graziadio Foundation, and Vince Monteparte of Sway Ventures.

Pepperdine Graziadio 2023 Most Fundable Companies List (alphabetically listed by category):

Platinum:

AGED Diagnostics Corp . (Bethesda, MD)

Valqari, LLC (Lombard, IL)

ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc. (San Francisco, CA)

Gold:

AllSides Technologies, Inc. (San Francisco, CA)

Franklin Junction, Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

Making Space - Zetta, Inc. (Los Angeles, CA)

NuvOx Pharma, LLC (Tucson, AZ)

SeeMedX, Inc. (Sacramento, CA)

Silver:

Alyve Medical, Inc. (Denver, CO)

Data Safeguard, Inc. (Santa Clara, CA)

iCover, LLC (Chesterfield, MO)

Ready. Set. Food! - Prollergy Corp. (Sherman Oaks, CA)

RemotelyMe - Aretanium Executive Group, Inc. (Chula Vista, CA)

Bronze:

Novuson Surgical, Inc. (Bothell, WA)

OneFul Health, Inc. (Durham, NC)

Opus Medical Therapies, LLC (Smyrna, GA)

WedFun, Inc. (Manhattan Beach, CA)

PitchBook University rated Pepperdine Graziadio Business School #32 in the Top 100 colleges ranked by startup founders . These rankings serve as a resource for aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders in the startup ecosystem to identify leading universities in this field. Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business offers courses that deliver an unparalleled learning experience—including transformational opportunities for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. More information is available here.

