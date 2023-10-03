ATRI LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE APPLICATION FOR RESEARCH ADVISORY COMMITTEE

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, today launched an online application for industry stakeholders interested in being considered for a position on ATRI's Research Advisory Committee. ATRI's RAC is comprised of government officials, academics, professional truck drivers, trucking company executives and suppliers from a diverse cross-section of the industry, all who understand the importance of sound science to an industry as complex as the trucking industry. The RAC is charged with annually recommending a research agenda for the Institute.

Since ATRI's first RAC in 2002, over 220 individuals have been appointed to serve by ATRI's Board of Directors. ATRI's diverse portfolio of critical industry research is representative of the collective input of these engaged industry stakeholders who annually identify trucking's top research needs.

The newly launched online application form allows individuals to indicate their interest in being considered and to more fully describe how their unique experience and perspective would contribute to the research identification process. Additionally, there is a separate form for individuals to nominate a colleague who they believe would be a strong candidate for the RAC.

If appointed to serve on the RAC by the ATRI Board of Directors, RAC members serve two-year terms and are required to attend one annual in-person meeting and participate throughout the year in ad hoc research webinars. Additionally, RAC members are expected to support the Institute through active participation in ATRI's research initiatives.

The online application form is available on ATRI's website here. Applications received will be reviewed next summer for potential nomination for the 2025-2026 Research Advisory Committee.

"Serving on ATRI's Research Advisory Committee is one of the most sought-after industry appointments and this new online application form will allow us to more formally solicit interest and thoroughly review candidates prior to being considered by the ATRI Board of Directors," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute