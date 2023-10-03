THE JANUARY 6TH SELECT COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE THE ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS 2023 RIPPLE OF HOPE AWARD

Representatives Aguilar, Cheney, Kinzinger, Lofgren, Luria, Murphy, Raskin, Thompson, and Schiff honored for their commitment to truth, justice, and democracy

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced that the January 6th Select Committee members will be presented with the 2023 Ripple of Hope Award during the organization's annual gala on Wednesday, December 6 in New York City. Chairman Bennie Thompson, Vice Chair Liz Cheney, Rep. Pete Aguilar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Elaine Luria, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Rep. Adam Schiff will be recognized for their commitment to protect democracy, uphold the Constitution, and hold those accountable who seek to destroy the very bedrock of our nation's founding.

"When my father was Attorney General in 1961, he knew 'Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom and decency and justice,'" observed Kerry Kennedy, President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "The members of this Committee refused to look away and took action, even in the face of grave personal and professional risk."

"I thank Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights for recognizing the work of the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee. Members of Congress take an oath to uphold the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic, and my colleagues and I did our duty to fulfill that oath after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol," said Congressman Thompson, former Chairman, January 6th Select Committee. "While we were brought together by the tragedy of that day, I am extremely proud of the work we did to uncover a dangerous plot to overturn the 2020 Presidential election, disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, and undermine the rule of law. American democracy remains on the line, and I am grateful for organizations like Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and their determination to, in the late Senator Kennedy's words, 'build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.'"

The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award annually honors exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights. Previous laureates include Stacey Abrams, then-Vice President Joe Biden, Bono, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, George Clooney, Tim Cook, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Amanda Gorman, Dolores Huerta, Colin Kaepernick, late Congressman John Lewis, former President Barack Obama, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Robert F. Smith, and Desmond Tutu.

Learn more about RFK Human Rights and its annual Ripple of Hope Award here.

About Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues—championing change makers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice.

