MORE THAN 20,000 PATIENTS TREATED FOR CARPAL TUNNEL RELEASE USING ULTRAGUIDECTR™ AND REAL-TIME ULTRASOUND GUIDANCE

Sonex Health and the Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures announce this milestone and host hands-on educational opportunities during the American Society for Surgery of the Hand 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonex Health has announced from the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto, that more than 20,000 patients have now been treated for carpal tunnel release (CTR) using UltraGuideCTR™ and real-time ultrasound guidance.

Founded in 2014, Sonex Health’s mission is to be the world leader in ultrasound guided surgery by delivering physicians innovative therapies that reduce invasiveness, improve safety, and reduce the cost of care. Developed by Dr. Darryl E. Barnes and Dr. Jay Smith at the Mayo Clinic, Sonex Health’s proprietary technologies include UltraGuideCTR which may be utilized with or without ultrasound guidance to perform carpal tunnel release, and UltraGuideTFR for the treatment of trigger finger. (PRNewswire)

This milestone follows quickly on the heels of the company's close of a Series B financing, raising a total of $40 million. The proceeds from this investment will be used to significantly expand access to the company's groundbreaking commercially available devices that use ultrasound guidance to safely and effectively treat patients suffering from the debilitating pain caused by carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) and trigger finger (TF) and allow those patients to quickly return to normal activities.

Throughout the ASSH conference, hand surgeons will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on, one-on-one demonstrations of CTR and TFR with ultrasound guidance through cadaver lab experiences at the Sonex Health booth (#939). These hands-on experiences will take place Wednesday, October 4, 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 5, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, October 6, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

During the conference, Dr. Paul Paterson, Dr. Matthew Kirsch, Larry Miller, Ph.D., and Dr. Demetrio Aguila's e-poster presentation titled, "Rapid Return to Work after Carpal Tunnel Release with Ultrasound Guidance," will be on display as e-poster SPP0685.

In addition, Sonex Health will be hosting and participating in several other educational activities during ASSH, including:

Tuesday, October 3 ( 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. ) – Musculoskeletal (MSK) Ultrasound Forum: This first-ever forum brings together more than 75 surgeons to exchange ideas, engage in hands-on learning activities, and shape the future of MSK ultrasound in hand surgery. For more information or to register, visit ) – Musculoskeletal (MSK) Ultrasound Forum: This first-ever forum brings together more than 75 surgeons to exchange ideas, engage in hands-on learning activities, and shape the future of MSK ultrasound in hand surgery. For more information or to register, visit www.mskultrasoundforum.com

Tuesday, October 3 ( 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. ) – Young Surgeons Skills Bootcamp: A full day lab course for hand/upper extremity fellows, matched residents, residents going into hand, and recently graduated fellows for skills in trauma and soft tissue.

Thursday, October 5 ( 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ) – Surgical Skills Lab: Features hands-on cadaveric experiences of CTR and TFR using ultrasound guidance. Includes a sonographic overview of hand and wrist anatomy followed by hands-on opportunities using UltraGuideCTR and UltraGuideTFR with real-time ultrasound guidance.

Thursday, October 5 ( 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ) – Industry Forum: Join Dr. Paul Paterson and watch live procedures of carpal tunnel release (CTR) and trigger finger release (TFR) using ultrasound guidance. Procedures will be followed by a discussion on the benefits of integrating MSK ultrasound into a hand surgery practice.

To register or learn more, visit www.sonexhealth.com/assh-2023-annual-meeting.

ABOUT SONEX HEALTH

Sonex Health, Inc. is a leader in innovative ultrasound-guided therapies to treat common orthopedic conditions affecting the extremities, including entrapment neuropathies and tendinopathies. The company's proprietary devices allow surgeons to use real-time ultrasound guidance to visualize critical anatomy throughout procedures, thereby reducing both invasiveness and the cost of care, and enabling patients to return to their normal activities sooner. The company's first commercial device, UltraGuideCTR™, was designed to treat carpal tunnel syndrome and received FDA clearance in 2019. The company's second commercial device, UltraGuideTFR™ was designed to treat trigger finger, also known as stenosing tenosynovitis, and was released in 2022.

For information about Sonex Health, UltraGuideCTR, and UltraGuideTFR visit www.sonexhealth.com.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED ULTRASOUND GUIDED PROCEDURES

Founded in 2018 to support the Sonex Health mission and clinical excellence, the Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures is focused on innovation supported by robust clinical research and world-class professional education and training that transforms the treatment experience for patients, providers, and payers. For more information about the Institute visit www.sonexhealth.com/educational-institute.

