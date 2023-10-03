NuZee Subsidiary Dripkit Coffee Launches La Colombe Coffee Roasters Single Serve Pour Over Dripkit

Co-branded kit will feature La Colombe's best-selling Nizza Medium Roast Coffee

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dripkit Coffee, a division of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announces its agreement with La Colombe Coffee Roasters to create a co-branded Dripkit, a single serve pour over kit that contains 17g of freshly roasted and ground coffee. The co-branded kit will feature the brands best-selling Nizza medium roast and is expected to be released in October of this year.

La Colombe (www.lacolombe.com) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, La Colombe provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafes, hotels, restaurants, and grocery retailers nationwide. In addition, the company owns and operates 32 cafes located throughout Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin and Washington, D.C.

Ilana Kruger, CEO and Founder of Dripkit, stated, "La Colombe is a prominent coffee brand and established premium roaster with a significant retail footprint. We share a passion for delivering a barista-quality coffee experience through the quick luxury single-serve pour over format and look forward to exploring future co-branded opportunities."

La Colombe Coffee joins an esteemed line of DripKit partners, which include Verve Coffee Roasters, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Union Coffee Roasters, Cafe Unido, Rival Bros. and Sisters Coffee. Dripkit Coffee is a business division of the NuZee (NASDAQ: NUZE) brand portfolio.

About Dripkit

Founded in 2017 by Ilana Kruger, Dripkit offers single serve pour over coffee formats on a large scale to combine convenience and quality. Partnering with community focused and ethically sourced specialty roasters Rival Bros. Coffee, and the Rival Bros. Dripkit packs produce a 10oz cup of coffee, using 17g of roasted and ground coffee without the prep or cleanup of a traditional pour over. The just-add-water format enables consumers to brew the perfect cup of coffee in two minutes and enjoy freshly roasted specialty coffee on-the-go, sans equipment, and without the mess. To learn more, please visit https://dripkit.coffee.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging. To learn more about NuZee and its innovative solutions, visit mynuzee.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

