Millennia opens brand new Command Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

CARY, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, is excited to announce the grand opening of its Command Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The Command Center will be home to the employees who support the $4B in patient accounts that Millennia manages on behalf of its clients. This office demonstrates Millennia's commitment to providing superior service to its clients while adding jobs in Nash County and the surrounding Raleigh area of North Carolina.

Millennia's Command Center employees will support the $4B in patient accounts that we manage on behalf of our clients.

Millennia's brand new, state-of-the-art Command Center will serve as the heart of Millennia's employees, providing an energetic workspace that will support the Millennia client base across the country, while maintaining our commitment to our US-based focus when it comes to working with and speaking with patients. Alongside Millennia's headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, the Command Center will also be Millennia's innovation hub, fueling Millennia's development of new patient engagement technologies and solutions, while building a culture of excitement and collaboration.

"At Millennia, we strive to create a culture of engagement – with our employees, our clients, and the patients we serve. The Command Center and our headquarters in Cary, North Carolina were designed with that culture in mind," says Scott Sanner, Chief Executive Officer of Millennia. "We are excited to bring the Millennia Command Center to Rocky Mount and offer current and future employees the opportunity to serve our clients and their patients in an environment that focuses on collaboration, innovation, and teamwork."

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Scott Sanner was joined by Sandy Roberson, Mayor, City of Rocky Mount and Robbie Davis, Chairman, Nash County Board of Commissioners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Command Center. The ceremony included an exclusive tour of the facility and the opportunity to meet the employees who are continuing Millennia's history of digital innovation and unrivaled service to our clients and their patients.

Millennia's headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is eight miles southeast of the Research Triangle Park (RTP), a hub of top tech and life sciences companies. Proximity to RTP allows Millennia to recruit top technical talent, as the business continues to expand.

About Millennia: Millennia is how healthcare providers engage with their patients – from patient intake to the final payment. It means a better experience for your patients and more revenue for your organization. Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,700 provider locations in 43 states, supporting over 40 million patient interactions every year. Millennia supports clients across all care settings including acute care, post-acute, medical groups, and specialty practices. To learn more, visit Millenniapay.com.

