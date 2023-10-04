OARS + ALPS, RENOWNED MEN'S SKIN AND BODY CARE BRAND, ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF EXCLUSIVE NEW DOCUMENTARY FILM "THE RIDE" FEATURING CHIEF FITNESS AMBASSADOR, MATT WILPERS

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oars + Alps , leader in Men's grooming products, is thrilled to announce the launch of their short collaborative documentary film " The Ride " with Chief Fitness Ambassador, Matt Wilpers .

Most well known as a Peloton and Endurance Coach, Matt Wilpers first joined forces with Oars + Alps in 2022, to showcase how important it is to take care of our bodies, inside and out. Oars + Alps products are developed to nourish, hydrate, clean, protect, and combat sweat: all the qualities required by Matt's busy lifestyle on and off the bike. With their partnership continuing to flourish and the great success of his personally curated Matt Wilpers' Kits , the Oars + Alps team wanted to provide a deeper view into what motivates Matt as an athlete, professional, and human.

"Matt embodies the hard-working, adventurous, and thoughtful spirit of Oars + Alps, so we were delighted to have the opportunity to highlight his story in a larger, more impactful way," says Erica LeBlanc, CEO of Oars + Alps.

The essence of the documentary, created by award-winning creative studio team Butter , is based on Matt's Mantra of "Train hard, train smart, and have fun!" Viewers will get an inside scoop of Matt's diligent training, planning and effort before, during, and after an endurance cycling event led by Hincapie Cycling Apparel ( The Gran Fondo Hincapie ). The film also highlights Matt's life in New York City and the constant motion that lead to his mental health challenges; this journey ultimately taught him how to care for his body and mind via purposeful routines.

Within the film, Matt Wilpers comments, "This partnership with Oars + Alps is super important to me. A big part of it is making men more aware that there are great products that exist out there geared specifically towards them. Oars + Alps also stresses the importance of a routine. Just like coaching, my goal is to help support you, these products are there to support you in your everyday endeavors, to make you a better version of yourself."

Throughout the film, Matt highlights how he combines his skin-care regimens alongside his fitness routine which keeps him bringing his best, everyday. The documentary showcases the Oars + Alps' ethos to inspire men to embrace new routines that also help build on fitness and community. Supportive social groups, especially athletic teams like his very own, "Team Wilpers", are one of the best tools to promote health, protecting you from a broad range of health risks including dementia and heart disease ( 1 ). US society is in the midst of an 'Epidemic of Loneliness' according to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy ( 2 ), and men in particular are struggling to find emotional support and close friendships ( 3 ). Furthermore, male friendships are more likely to flourish through shared activities like shooting hoops, weightlifting, or riding bikes ( 4 ).

View the documentary film at www.oarsandalps.com or on the brand's YouTube Channel , and join Matt Wilpers and Oars + Alps to build fitness and community, and #ConnectYourCrew by tagging @oarsandalps in posts on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok . Matt's Morning Routine, T3 recovery, and Surf Essentials Kits along with other amazing skin and body care essentials are all available on www.oarsandalps.com , retailing from $5 - $140.

About Oars + Alps

Oars + Alps was founded by two women with outdoorsy husbands, so we know what sun, sweat, wind and pollution—not to mention the dirt and grime of daily life—can do to your skin. But every option out there was too expensive, full of junk or just plain inconvenient. So, we took matters into our own hands. Made with men's needs in mind so they work better for everyone, products are formulated to be easy to apply with no residue, non-shiny, and provide multiple benefits. Visit www.oarsandalps.com for more!

