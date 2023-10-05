Atlas Real Estate Honored With Top Company Award by ColoradoBiz

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, has been recognized with the 2023 Top Company Award, Real Estate, by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

This award is the latest from ColoradoBiz, as Atlas was named Best of Colorado Property Management for the seventh consecutive year in June 2023. Atlas also received the Top Company award in 2018.

Top Company awards are judged by business leaders and ColoradoBiz staff and are based on notable achievements, challenges surmounted, financial performance, and community engagement.

Founded in 2013 by Jason Shepherd and Ryan Boykin (a 2017 Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree ) , Atlas has been led by Tony Julianelle, CEO, since 2018. Under Tony's leadership, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate, launched the Virtuous Cycle, and opened offices in eight states and Mexico with 8,500+ residential units under management.

"To say the past 2 years have been challenging for real estate is an understatement," said Tony Julianelle, CEO. "They have tested the strength and resilience of our team, who has pivoted, made adjustments and created new businesses, and I'm honored to be part of an exceptionally talented team that's just getting started!"

"Atlas has a unique and motivating culture that's evident in all aspects of our company: our values, services, team development, and community engagement," said Christopher Frierson, Vice President, Talent & Culture. As a team, we've accomplished so much more by working in lock step, knowing we are part of something bigger than ourselves as we uplift humanity through real estate."

Atlas is fulfilling its goal of being a 100-year company with new and exciting innovations in the pipeline. The future looks bright for the company as well as the customers and communities it serves.

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and buy/sell brokerage. Atlas is also a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. Since its inception in 2013, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in eight states nationwide, Atlas has $2.5 billion in real estate assets under management and manages 8,500+ residential units.

To learn more about Atlas, visit https://realatlas.com

