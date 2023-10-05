Davinci Jets to Equip Majority of Managed Fleet with SmartSky® Connectivity

Places bulk hardware order for installations to be complete by end of 2024

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks, the innovative air-to-ground (ATG) inflight connectivity provider, and Davinci Jets today announced that SmartSky's game-changing inflight connectivity will be installed on a large portion of Davinci's managed fleet. Davinci has just completed an order for 10 SmartSky shipsets, with a commitment for installation by its MRO, Davinci Jets Services, by the end of 2024.

A Pilatus PC-12 managed by Davinci Jets and equipped with SmartSky LITE, a SmartSky innovation providing streaming-level connectivity for smaller aircraft. (PRNewswire)

"It is unlike anything we've ever seen for the turboprop and light jet class aircraft."

"This agreement is the result of feedback from our customers who are flying SmartSky-equipped aircraft right now and are ecstatic with the performance. SmartSky's patented next-generation technology is proven to be fast, reliable, and allows for video streaming at 41,000 feet on multiple devices at once. It is unlike anything we've ever seen for the turboprop and light jet class aircraft," said Eric Legvold, CEO of Davinci Jets. "Having the majority of our fleet equipped with SmartSky's industry-leading inflight connectivity means our customers are finally able to have the continuously connected streaming and office-like experience they have been requesting for years, whether on turboprops or heavys."

Davinci is a North Carolina-based aircraft management and FAA Part 135 charter firm which also includes Davinci Jets Services, its full-service MRO with FAA part 145 certification. A fast-growing company with a national client base, Davinci is headquartered at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where they recently completed a SmartSky LITE™ installation on a Pilatus PC-12 and are in the process of installing SmartSky on a Beechcraft King Air 350. Several other installations are scheduled over the next few months.

"As both an MRO and charter firm, Davinci is well-known for offering both superior service installations and flight experiences to their customers, a reputation which will be strengthened by having the most advanced inflight connectivity ever built," said Rich Pilock, Vice President of Connectivity Sales for SmartSky Networks. "With this expansion of SmartSky on the majority of their fleet, more Davinci customers will be able to experience all of the perks of inflight connectivity that actually works – all plans include streaming and no pre-set device limits."

The continuously growing partnership between the two companies was bolstered by the announcement of a sales and installation agreement in March, enabling more business aircraft to stay connected nationwide.

SmartSky will be showcasing its game-changing inflight connectivity offerings at the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas from October 17-19. Stop by booth C1117 and static display AD_19 to learn about all SmartSky has to offer.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. Its innovative air-to-ground network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky uniquely enables an "enterprise in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky the best inflight user experience and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. Passengers can use multiple devices at once for business applications, voice and video calls, and entertainment applications such as livestreaming, social media, and online gaming. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

About Davinci Jets Services

Davinci Jets Services is a full-service MRO with FAA part 145 Certification. Our highly skilled and experienced technicians are dedicated to keeping your aircraft properly maintained and safe! Based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Our team consists of FAA Certificated Mechanics, Avionics Technicians, Structures Technicians as well as a Maintenance Quality Department headed by our Chief Inspector. We provide minor to major scheduled inspections and routine maintenance as well as unscheduled aircraft-on-ground (AOG) maintenance at the Davinci Jets Services hangars. We are authorized per our FAA-issued Operations Specifications to perform maintenance on a wide variety of airframes and engines including but not limited to many models of Gulfstream, Bombardier, Embraer, Textron, and Pilatus aircraft. We work diligently to ensure your aircraft is maintained to meet or exceed factory standards and to be your partner in aviation.

SmartSky Media Contact

Mark Hazlin

Phone: (202) 289-4001

Email: smartsky@xenophonstrategies.com

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The ATG network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an “office in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartSky Networks