New BUNKR® App Launched to Securely Organize Your Most Important Personal Information in One Place--Saving You Time on the Go & Reducing Anxiety

Easy-to-Use, All-in-One Global App—Available at Just $0.99 Per Year, Compatible with Apple & Android—Enables You to Securely Store & Share Sensitive Information with a High Degree of Trust

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUNKR Life LLC announces the launch of BUNKR®, a new all-in-one app that organizes people's daily lives to save them time while also protecting their most important personal information. The BUNKR app has unique members-only messaging, enabling users to share messages and their most important information with only those they know and trust. Additional features include password management, secure file storage, and notes.

Available at the affordable subscription fee of only $0.99 per year to provide access to everyone, BUNKR is available on the AppStore for iPad and iOS devices, and the Google Play Store for Android devices. The app is also offered as a desktop application for MacOS and Windows. Please visit https://bunkr.life/ to learn more.

"BUNKR is the first of its kind app designed specifically to help everyone seamlessly organize, secure, and share the most important information in their lives—so they can go about their daily lives with a sense of trust, while increasing productivity and reducing anxiety," said Kurt Long, Co-Founder and Chair of BUNKR Life. "We believe that people and their families deserve a digital safe haven where they can focus on tasks at hand, instead of having to constantly defend themselves against email phishing attacks, text impostors, and cybercriminals. BUNKR enables users to conduct their personal and business affairs in complete privacy and get back time in their day that they can spend on what matters most."

Families, executives, international travelers, athletes, and others who place a high value on trust and security are using the BUNKR app all over the world, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, continental Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

BUNKR encrypts all personal information, ensuring it is secured on a user's device, and in BUNKR's cloud and infrastructure. Members-only messaging protects customers from spam and impostor based scams, allowing communication to occur only if two parties agree to connect.

Key BUNKR features include:

Full Data Privacy: BUNKR believes privacy is a human right and does not sell data to any third party in any form.

Password Management: BUNKR organizes and protects passwords for all of a user's accounts. Poor password management habits are a leading vulnerability used by cybercriminals. BUNKR addresses this vulnerability.

BUNKR Vault: The app's secure digital vault allows users to store, organize, and instantly access their files, attachments, media, messages, photos, notes, and passwords.

Scan Physical Documents & Securely Share Them: Users can seamlessly scan and import PDFs of important documents into BUNKR's secure vault, decluttering their paper documents in various locations. After documents have been scanned into the BUNKR vault, users can share them securely with those they trust.

Seamless Integration with Other Apps: BUNKR users can import from, or share to, their favorite and most indispensable apps, such as Gmail, WhatsApp, iMessage, iCloud, Google Drive, Signal, Apple Share, and Android Share.

Phone Security & Authentication: All information in BUNKR remains encrypted on mobile phone devices, even if the phones are lost or stolen. Access to BUNKR on a user's phone requires bio-metric authentication, even when the phone is already open.

Automatic Synchronization: BUNKR is cloud-based and information is automatically synchronized across all of a user's registered devices, and can be easily restored if one of them is lost or stolen.

Protection from Impostor Invites: BUNKR protects users from receiving messages from unknown parties.

Rapid Search: Users can quickly search for messages, attachments, files, notes, and passwords.

No WiFi, No Problem: Users can access their information while traveling domestically or internationally 24/7, even when no Internet connectivity or cellular service is available.

"BUNKR provides users and their families with full tech independence and mobility within an easy-to-use platform—where they only receive messages from people they know and trust, and don't need to stress and worry about passwords scattered across a bunch of different apps," said Trent Long, Co-Founder of BUNKR Life. "We started BUNKR to help our own family find a safe and convenient place where we can connect, and we are proud to be able to bring this priceless peace of mind and time- and hassle-saving innovation to others."

BUNKR's product and infrastructure have been rigorously tested by third-party security professionals and have passed the highest levels of penetration and vulnerability checks. BUNKR has also established a Global Advisory Council which includes influential personalities from the fields of information security, entertainment, healthcare, global travel, and sport, who provide insights and feedback into how BUNKR can help them, their families, and their peers. Global Advisory Council members include information security and compliance expert Gene Fredriksen, Executive Director at NCU ISAO, and professional tennis agent and manager Olivier van Lindonk, Partner and SVP, WME and IMG Tennis.

"BUNKR is essential to how I live and operate with my inner circle on a daily basis. My family and clients use the app for keeping track of interactions and information, especially on-the-go," said Olivier van Lindonk, Senior Vice President of IMG Tennis. "BUNKR's secure messaging streamlines communication, eliminating spam, in addition to providing easy access to our most important documentation. This is especially useful for my clients who live and travel to countries around the world—allowing their communication with me, each other, and their families to be truly private and productive."

Prior to establishing BUNKR, Kurt Long founded FairWarning, a company which pioneered privacy monitoring for patients in the healthcare industry. Under his leadership at FairWarning, privacy monitoring became a staple for healthcare organizations around the world, protecting vulnerable patients from cybercrime and strengthening trust between patients and their care providers.

BUNKR's privacy policy underscores the company's belief that privacy is a human right. To read BUNKR's privacy policy in full, please visit https://www.bunkr.life/privacy-policy.

About BUNKR

