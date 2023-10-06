Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Introduce NEW Grains Almighty® Line

New Functionally Focused Line Offers Plant Protein and Gut Balance Varieties

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold®, Brownberry®, and Oroweat® Breads, makers of nutritious and delicious premium bread, today announced the nationwide expansion of their newest product line: Grains Almighty®. This innovative new line – available in both Gut Balance and Plant Protein varieties – is a celebration of spectacular ingredients baked to unlock the natural goodness of diverse and nutrient-rich whole grains.

With the rising popularity of functional foods made to help consumers achieve their personal wellness goals, Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat developed the Grains Almighty line with wholesome ingredients to deliver delicious and nutritious bread that helps bread fans be their best. Baked without artificial preservatives, colors and flavors, and with NO high fructose corn syrup – each variety boasts ideally sized slices packed with nutrition to perfect mealtime favorites:

Grains Almighty Gut Balance: Baked with whole grains, gut-fortifying prebiotic fiber and a touch of sprouted grains in every loaf, Grains Almighty Gut Balance Bread offers a delicious way to help support digestive health. Featuring flax, honey, barley and sunflower seeds, each two-slice serving is packed with 29 grams of whole grains and seven grams of fiber.





Grains Almighty Plant Protein: Baked with sprouted whole grains, chickpea flour and pea protein, Grains Almighty Plant Protein Bread has nine grams of protein, 19 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of fiber in every two-slice serving.

"Our innovation is driven by our consumers' needs and we can't wait to bring these new varieties to shelves across the country to deliver a product line with one-of-a-kind benefits consumers are looking for," said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing for Premium Bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "From sprouted grains to unique plant protein, we're proud to bring these important functional benefits to the commercial bread aisle and consumers nationwide."

Both varieties of Grains Almighty are available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in a 20oz. loaf.

Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat sell premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls, and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.com, www.brownberry.com or www.oroweat.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

