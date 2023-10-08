vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou came to a successful conclusion in the Hangzhou Olympics Stadium on October 8. More than 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia competed in the games during the past two weeks, accomplishing numerous remarkable feats and wowing countless spectators along the way. As the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the event, vivo also contributed to the success of the Asian Games with its cutting-edge tech products.

The Closing Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (PRNewswire)

The opening ceremony on September 23 marked the first digital ignition ceremony in the Games' history. It saw digital torchbearers participate in a virtual torch relay through online platforms, bridging time and space to connect the world through the marvel of technology. vivo captured the historic moment with the company's professional mobile imaging technology. Similar to sports' role in linking humanity across time and space, vivo has committed to bridging the gap between people and the digital world. While vivo was the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the event, iQOO was also selected as the Official Esports Gaming Phones for the Games' inaugural esports events. Together, vivo and iQOO elevated the Asian Games to new heights with top-of-the-line professional imaging and esports technologies.

vivo's top-notch devices capture the 19th Asian Games' most exciting moments

vivo's professional imaging technology empowered journalists, athletes, and global audiences to capture the beauty of sports and the Games' most breathtaking moments with just a simple tap of the screen. Whether it was the high drama of intense competition between athletes in the stadium, the enthusiasm of cheering spectators, or the rich cultural backdrop of Hangzhou, a vivo device was there to capture it.

The vivo X90 series boasts exceptional imaging performance when capturing motion as well as in ultra-low latency and low-light conditions, among other scenarios, thanks to its hardware and software integration technologies such as customized V2 chip, self-developed anti-shake technology, high-speed capture algorithms, along with the joint R&D efforts with optical giant ZEISS. The vivo X Fold2 and X Flip feature ultra-durable and ultra-light aerospace-grade hinges and ZEISS Imaging with Free-Stop Shooting Experience, empowering users to capture exciting moments with maximized creativity. Moreover, vivo's new "texture" color mode lets users deploy light and shade with strong 3D effects and balanced color saturation, which vividly reproduces every wonderful moment captured.

At the 2023 vivo Imaging Conference, the company showed off the latest customized imaging chip, the V3, which delivers a superior user experience by enabling 4K cinema-like bokeh, automatic subject focus detection and switching, cinema-like skin optimization, and cinematic color processing, among other superb features.

iQOO's ultra-performance devices empower the 19th Asian Games's inaugural esports events

iQOO was selected as the Official Esports Gaming Phone for the inaugural esports events at the Asian Games, including the "Honor of Kings Asian Games version" and "Game for Peace Asian Games version" events. The Games represented the ultimate testing ground for iQOO, which by all accounts it passed with flying colors. Looking ahead, iQOO will remain committed to its philosophy of "I Quest On and On" and continue driving the esports industry into a new trajectory of exciting and innovative development with innovative technology and optimized products.

vivo is committed to reaching new heights with innovative technology

The successful conclusion of the 19th Asian Games demonstrated vivo's technological capabilities in the global arena. The company will continue to pursue a user-oriented approach to further enhance its devices' imaging, design, system development, and performance. vivo and iQOO's partnership with the Games offered a deep dive into the possibilities created when sports meet cutting-edge technology. Building on its successful partnership with the Games, vivo will remain committed to innovating and joining hands with more partners to create one-of-a-kind experiences for users.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE vivo