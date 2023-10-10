UnisLink Appoints Patti Peets as Chief Sales Officer

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle optimization for independent physician practices, has announced the appointment of Patti Peets as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Her appointment reflects UnisLink's commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team focused on exceptional quality and expansion both organically and through acquisitions.

Ms. Peets brings her vast revenue cycle experience to UnisLink to help current and future independent practice customers maximize their rightful revenue. Prior to UnisLink, Ms. Peets held sales leadership roles at Conifer Health, CareCloud, NextGen Healthcare, and WebMD. In addition to her sales leadership experience, she is also able to draw from her experience founding and eventually selling her own physician revenue cycle management company, Medical Technology Corp., enabling a unique perspective when finding solutions for UnisLink customers.

Ms. Peets is the latest addition to a seasoned management team that over the last year has also seen the addition of David R. Strand (CEO), Bryan Koch (COO), Ryan Wojdacz (CFO), Deb Miller (CMO), and other talented revenue cycle professionals, including through the acquisitions of Healthcare Support Technologies, AQREVA and Doctors' Resource Specialists. UnisLink's co-founders also remain actively engaged in key roles.

"We are thrilled to have Patti join the UnisLink team as our Chief Sales Officer," said David Strand, CEO of UnisLink. "Her extensive background in sales and her strategic mindset align perfectly with our company's vision for the future. Patti's leadership will be pivotal in helping us exceed our growth targets and reach new heights."

In her role as CSO, Ms. Peets will be responsible for building a world-class sales organization, developing and executing UnisLink's sales strategy, enhancing sales operations, and expanding the company's customer base.

"I am excited to join UnisLink and be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking organization," said Ms. Peets. "One of the things I've always been able to bring to customers throughout my career is deep insight into their data and performance. Based on my experience having seen lots of revenue cycle solutions, I believe UnisLink's solution is unique and offers a compelling value proposition to independent physician practices."

Ms. Peets' appointment comes as UnisLink prepares to embark on a new phase of expansion and innovation in revenue cycle services for independent physicians.

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with additional offices in IL, IN, MT, ND, NY, OH, OK, PA, SD and India, the company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers across 42 states. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

