Copper & Cask Unveils Small Batch Series with Inaugural Eight-Year-Old Bourbon

New Collection of Rare Whiskeys Now Available Online

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper & Cask Spirits has introduced its new Small Batch Series, a line of limited-edition cask strength whiskeys, each crafted by marrying a handpicked selection of stand-out single barrels. The first release, Copper & Cask Small Batch Series No. 001, is an eight-year-old Bourbon made from 13 barrels that were each distilled in Indiana and aged in Florida. With just 2,000 bottles available, this very limited offering is available online in most states beginning today, along with limited availability on shelves.

Copper & Cask's inaugural Small Batch Series offering is a limited-release eight-year-old Bourbon whiskey.

Since launching in 2021, Copper & Cask has been entirely dedicated to single barrel selections and unique cask-finished releases. Everything is bottled at barrel proof and is limited in nature. Based in Rhode Island, Copper & Cask has put out hundreds of single barrels of Bourbon, High-Rye Bourbon, Rye, special aged selections like 15-year-old Canadian whiskey, and unique cask-finished bottlings. The new Small Batch Series is the first offering from Copper & Cask that goes beyond the single barrel, giving a broader audience of whiskey lovers access to unique blended bottlings from the brand.

"Single barrels will always be the cornerstone of Copper & Cask," said Terry Lozoff, Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage, the creators of Copper & Cask Spirits. "But we also believe that sometimes the whole can be greater than the sum of the parts. Blending and micro-batching was always part of the plan, and it is key to us realizing our ultimate vision. The launch of our Small Batch Series is an exciting next step for Copper & Cask, and I can't wait to get our whiskeys in front of more whiskey lovers all over the country."

About Batch 001: 8-Year Bourbon Whiskey

Aged for eight years in the tropical climate of Florida, this Bourbon is dark and layered with rich flavor. On the nose, fruity aromas of cherry and dates come to the surface. Upon sipping, the first impression is the sweet, lively notes of candied grapefruit peel and crystallized honey before giving way to the richer flavors of chocolate ganache and butterscotch. The robust finish lingers, showcasing the decadent caramelized flavors of creme brulee and brown butter.

The inaugural Small Batch Series offering is bottled at 61.4% ABV, and has an SRP of $79.99. The whiskey will be available for purchase online in most states, and will also be available in limited retail distribution in markets including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

Copper & Cask has two more Small Batch Series releases slated for this holiday season, including an Armagnac-finished whiskey and a Bourbon finished in Toasted Oak and Rum barrels.

For more information or to purchase, visit https://copperandcaskspirits.com/ .

About Copper & Cask Spirits

Copper & Cask Spirits is an independent bottler dedicated to single barrel selections and unique cask strength releases. Based in Rhode Island, Copper & Cask launched in 2021 and has released hundreds of single barrels of Bourbon, High-Rye Bourbon, Rye, and special aged selections like 15-year Canadian whiskey, primarily as retail picks. Copper & Cask Spirits is owned by Latitude Beverage , the company behind Wheel Horse Whiskey, Northcross Whiskey and Tequila Zarpado.

