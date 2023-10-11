Haven Life Receives the 2023 LIDMA Innovation Award for Blazing the Trail of Technological and Digital Innovation in Life Insurance

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, a leading life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( MassMutual ), has been awarded the Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Innovation Award, which recognizes technology leaders who change how life insurance is purchased.The winner was announced at the LIDMA Fall 2023 meeting held in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday, October 2.

"On behalf of everyone at Haven Life who strives to find new and better ways of helping people enjoy the financial peace of mind that life insurance offers, we are honored to be recognized," stated Wade Seward, Head of Partnership Distribution. "We thank LIDMA for its leadership in supporting the life insurance industry and helping more people enjoy financial peace of mind."

The LIDMA Innovation Award is given to the company that demonstrates its ability to make the daunting process of purchasing life insurance more accessible for Americans seeking to protect their loved ones financially. This award honors companies that creatively work to ensure that products are seamlessly implemented into the consumer buying journey. Selected by LIDMA's distinguished board of directors, Haven Life was chosen for its contributions to improving the life insurance buying experience and building digital end-to-end life insurance products that serve as a long-term solution for the industry.

The award not only follows the success of longer-term partnerships with LIDMA members including LifeQuotes and Zander but demonstrates Haven Life's commitment to increasing the accessibility and affordability of life insurance with its recent partnership announcements of Veteran-founded agency Suriance and PolicyGenius .

Today's digital tools enable consumers to conduct research quickly and easily with a streamlined process, allowing online applications to be completed when and where it is most convenient. Through easily accessible digital online solutions, Haven Life is committed to driving innovation and efficiency to simplify the life insurance process and ensure more affordable options.

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is a life insurance agency that gives partners the flexibility of a start-up, backed by MassMutual with the strength and stability of a 170+ year-old life insurance company. We offer an end-to-end digital platform that delivers high-quality, affordable, instant-decision life insurance.

About LIDMA:

LIDMA is the premiere association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.lidma.org.

