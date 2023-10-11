RECONSTRUCT'S PROJECT SNAPSHOT DELIVERS CURATED, 3D "WALKTHROUGHS" OF CURRENT CONSTRUCTION CONDITIONS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reconstruct, the leader in 3D scanning and digital twinning for construction stakeholders, released a new feature today: Project Snapshot.

Reconstruct’s newest feature, Project Snapshot, allows users to curate a job site tour, then rapidly send that tour to any user through a simple link. (PRNewswire)

With Project Snapshot, stakeholders can rapidly share key visuals of a construction site with anyone, anywhere. Reconstruct users simply curate a 3D walkthrough of their building or infrastructure, then send a link to the tour. All recipients have to do is click a button, and they're immersed in the job site—no powerful computer, technical training, or even logging in required.

The feature allows users to pre-select project areas, pin them to a carousel of images, and then guide viewers through a guided walkthrough of those scenes. Users can "walk" the site as planned by the tour curator, then pause at their leisure to inspect site details in 2D or 3D.

Project Snapshot empowers general contractors to keep owners and owners' representatives apprised and aligned on construction progress, and also helps these contractors provide trades with crucial details for design work and bids at scale. Additionally, Project Snapshot can be used to foster swifter, more focused coordination meetings. It's the fastest, simplest way to update stakeholders on the current status of a project, align all teams quickly and intelligently, and then let those teams get back to work.

"When talking to users, we consistently received the same message," said Dan Prochazka, Head of Product at Reconstruct. "They wanted a super simple way to share project statuses without training people to use a new tool or managing additional accounts. Users wanted a one-click solution for sharing the current conditions of a job site without worrying about their audiences' hardware or technical skills, and Project Snapshot does just that."

Reconstruct is the leader in digital twin technology for construction, inspection, and engineering. Its reality mapping engine allows anyone on the job site to perform geo-referenced reality capture using any device, including a smartphone, 360 camera, or drone. Reconstruct then blends all footage to create a single source of project truth automatically pinned in space and over time. The resultant 3D reality maps and 2D floorplans can be used for site surveys, remote quality assurance and quality control, facility condition assessments, physical asset inspections, remote progress monitoring, online as-builts, and more.

More info: Reconstruct's article on the feature's top benefits .

Press Contact

Miriam Ravkin

CMO, Reconstruct

408-315-4385

miriam.ravkin@reconstructinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reconstruct Inc