Benefit Resource and Its CEO Selected for the BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2023

The industry established benefits organization earned recognition in the Education and Communications category while Jason Hall was honored in the Leadership category

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Resource (BRI), a Millennium Trust solution, announced today that it received two honors in the second annual BenefitsPRO Luminaries program, one for the company in the Education and Communications category and one for CEO Jason Hall in the Leadership category.

This professional recognition program celebrates top benefits professionals and organizations that strive to transform, humanize the benefits business, and set a bright example within the industry. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on achievement of nomination category goals, how impactful their work has been, how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business, and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards, and dedication to service and excellence.

"This is truly an honor for everyone at BRI. We put people first in every aspect of what we do, from supporting our own team members to ensuring our product serves employees and employers in the best possible ways," Hall said. "I am very humbled and honored to be recognized by BenefitsPRO. I pride myself on being the best leader I can for my colleagues and for our clients. I am inspired to grow my leadership skills further and to encourage my team members to do the same."

In the last few years, the benefits industry has faced many challenges, and each step of the way, BRI has successfully pivoted to meet the benefits needs of employees and employers. With greater emphasis on work-life balance, increased competition for talent, and growth in dispersed workforces, BRI has diversified its offerings to include more robust personalized benefits and pre-tax benefits such as FSAs, HSAs, and commuter benefits.

In July, BRI was acquired by Millennium Trust Company, LLC , a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions. With BRI as a leading provider of FSAs, HRAs, HSAs, commuter plans, and COBRA administration services, it helps support Millennium Trust's strategy to build a unified and interconnected range of services and solutions that take a holistic approach to financial wellness. BRI has brought strong relationships, expanded offerings and most importantly, a forward-thinking and client-focused team,

"This year's honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of benefits and health care," said BenefitsPRO editor in chief Paul Wilson. "Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators."

About Benefit Resource (BRI)

BRI ( BenefitResource.com ) provides dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. BRI pioneered paperless card technology and continues to lead the industry with a one-card solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, and Parking/Mass Transit plan administration, online enrollment, and account management to simplify human resource involvement, and mobile balance and receipt applications to provide added convenience to participants.

About Millennium Trust Company

Millennium Trust Company solves important business challenges through innovative financial wellness solutions that help people plan, save, and invest. With more than 6 million clients holding over $56 billion in assets under custody, we are committed to using our decades of expertise and strong partnership with the financial community to empower employers, advisors and institutions to help people achieve short-term and long-term financial security. In early 2024, Millennium Trust will become Inspira Financial. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com . To learn more about Millennium Trust, check out mtrustcompany.com .

