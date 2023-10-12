GMH Communities Expands Its Pioneering Innovative Living Vertical Tailored Toward Life Sciences, Tech and Healthcare Students and Professionals, ANOVA Aggie Square

The residential building is integrated into the emerging Aggie Square Innovation District

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMH Communities (GMH), a vertically integrated real estate company, today announced the rapid expansion of its Innovative Living portfolio with the announcement of ANOVA Aggie Square, a mixed-use building designated for housing located on the University of California, Davis campus in Sacramento. ANOVA Aggie Square will create a unique live/learn/work/play environment to foster collaboration and creativity. GMH's Innovative Living brand ANOVA offers modern residential communities tailored to the needs of professionals and students in the budding life sciences, healthcare, and technology fields.

Courtesy of GMH Communities. (PRNewswire)

ANOVA Aggie Square will be completed as part of Aggie Square's first phase, currently under development by Wexford Science & Technology, LLC. In addition to ANOVA Aggie Square, the first phase will include two multi-tenant lab/research/education buildings containing UC Davis research labs, life-long learning and community programs, and commercial tenants in life science, technology, engineering and other disciplines.

"This innovation district is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and GMH Communities is excited to bring Aggie Square—along with all of its potential—to life," said Gary Holloway Jr., CEO & President of GMH Communities. "Through the expertise we've gained from ANOVA uCity Square and our long-standing partnership with Wexford Science & Technology, we continue to evolve property offerings, services, and amenities to create a comprehensive living environment where professionals and students can work, learn, live, play, and thrive. This next chapter in our company's history is shaping out to be a very exciting one."

The life sciences industry is showing no signs of cooling off. According to CBRE's 2023 U.S. Life Sciences Outlook, demand for lab/R&D space remains well above pre-pandemic levels, and life sciences employment reached a record high at the start of 2023. At the same time, professionals in the health care and life sciences sector are increasingly taking on hybrid work and are prioritizing their well-being—at work and at home.

GMH's Innovative Living brand ANOVA fosters a vibrant environment for these professionals and students who work unconventional hours, who are champions of the innovation ecosystem, and crave effortless living with offerings such as, soundproof office pods, micro-market and gourmet vending, co-working spaces and conference rooms, ride-sharing lounge, 24/7 concierge services, and a custom phone app. Entrepreneurs, companies, and workers will thrive in the ANOVA Aggie Square environment that values inclusion and creates chance encounters among creative people.

GMH has already completed its first Innovative Living development under the ANOVA name: ANOVA uCity Square in Philadelphia. ANOVA Aggie Square is one of four "Innovative Living" developments GMH has under construction or in the immediate development pipeline.

For more information, please visit www.gmhcommunities.com.

About GMH Communities

Headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, GMH Communities is a dynamic, privately held real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of exceptional living communities throughout the United States. Since 1985, GMH has participated in over 300 transactions representing more than $8 billion of gross asset value across all major property types. For more information, visit www.gmhcommunities.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Notowich

rnotowich@gmhcommunities.com

Eddie Ravert

Eravert@tierneyagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GMH Communities