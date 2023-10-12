GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial +1 833-470-1428 (US) or +1 404-975-4839 (International) and enter access code 620077. Participants can register in advance using the following registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=21354e6b&confId=46194

A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through January 30, 2024.

