Kong Named in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Kong is the Only Vendor Recognized as Both a Leader in the Magic Quadrant and a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Full Life Cycle API Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading developer of cloud API technologies, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for API Management for the fourth consecutive year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Moreover, Kong remains the only vendor in the API management sector in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant and a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Full Life Cycle API Management.

Kong enables any company to become an API-first company, helping more than 600 organizations around the world drive developer productivity through a single unified cloud API platform for API management, service mesh and ingress controller.

"We're honored to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the fourth year running," said Marco Palladino, chief technology officer at Kong Inc. "Our mission is simple but vital: help every company to become 'API-first.' Thanks to Kong's unified cloud API platform, businesses can enjoy secure and reliable digital experiences while developers unlock new levels of productivity. To us, this recognition affirms our commitment to leading companies into a future where API-first strategies are not just encouraged but absolutely essential."

Moreover, Kong recently announced several new updates and capabilities at their inaugural API Summit 2023:

Kong Insomnia 8.0 enhances API development with notable features like Insomnia AI, which uses artificial intelligence to auto-generate tests, boosting developer productivity by up to 30%, and introducing real-time collaboration capabilities, allowing seamless team cooperation on API design projects. The update emphasizes efficient API design, debugging and collaborative testing while optimizing engineering resources. enhances API development with notable features like Insomnia AI, which uses artificial intelligence to auto-generate tests, boosting developer productivity by up to 30%, and introducing real-time collaboration capabilities, allowing seamless team cooperation on API design projects. The update emphasizes efficient API design, debugging and collaborative testing while optimizing engineering resources.

Dedicated Cloud Gateways provide a fully managed, dedicated cloud environment for running Kong Gateway, ensuring enhanced API management across multiple cloud vendors without requiring server setup or maintenance. Offering robust security and performance by utilizing non-shared resources, it ensures simplified global API management with automated scalability and support. provide a fully managed, dedicated cloud environment for running Kong Gateway, ensuring enhanced API management across multiple cloud vendors without requiring server setup or maintenance. Offering robust security and performance by utilizing non-shared resources, it ensures simplified global API management with automated scalability and support.

Kong Launches Mesh for Kong Konnect — pioneering the industry's first unified API lifecycle management platform. This offers a "single pane of glass" for managing APIs, ensuring streamlined service mesh deployments across all applications. The unified interface grants full visibility and control over every API and microservice, simplifying microservice management. — pioneering the industry's first unified API lifecycle management platform. This offers a "single pane of glass" for managing APIs, ensuring streamlined service mesh deployments across all applications. The unified interface grants full visibility and control over every API and microservice, simplifying microservice management.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

To view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant, please visit Kong's download page here.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first." Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely and accelerate time to market.

For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on Twitter @thekonginc.

