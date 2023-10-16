Sotheby's Institute of Art Launches Online MA in Art Business

Sotheby's Institute of Art Introduces Online MA Into Its Portfolio of Premier Art Business MA Degree Programs

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's Institute of Art, the premier provider of art business education, announced this week that it is adding an Online MA in Art Business, beginning in the fall of 2024, to its portfolio of in-person degrees in London and New York - the first of its kind to be offered on the art business education market. Through immersive online learning, this new master's degree program enables participants to cultivate expertise in art business and attain a comprehensive understanding of the global art market from anywhere in the world.

For over 50 years, Sotheby's Institute of Art has been devoted to the study of art and its markets, providing students with unparalleled access to the art world through courses taught by industry professionals and thought leaders. Today, Sotheby's Institute offers a range of educational programs for postgraduate, undergraduate, and pre-college students and professionals seeking expertise in art business, contemporary art, historic art and design, and luxury business.

"The Master's in Art Business (Online), a program designed for art market professionals of the future, reflects our changing times and the necessity of flexibility in delivery of higher learning on a global platform," said Ann-Marie Richard, Director of Sotheby's Institute of Art-New York.

"Our Master's in Art Business (Online) is an inventive model that corresponds to the needs of students and art professionals around the globe. This innovative program allows students to learn from industry leaders at international art organizations, gaining valuable insights and global perspective from any part of the world," said Judith Prowda, Professor of Art Law at Sotheby's Institute of Art-New York.

"The Master's in Art Business (Online) program enables students and working professionals to experience immersive courses that allow for flexibility without foregoing peer and faculty connectivity. Students will unveil the intricate tapestry of the art business, where value is created through human inspiration, then translated using finance to pave a pathway to success for artists, collectors, dealers, and auctioneers," said Lawrence Motz, Professor of Art and Finance at Sotheby's Institute of Art-New York.

With the transformation of education in the digital age and the increasing desire for more flexible forms of learning, Sotheby's Institute of Art introduces an online delivery of its signature MA in Art Business with the aim to surpass geographical barriers and offer unprecedented opportunities for students. This innovative approach enables working professionals and students from diverse backgrounds to affordably pursue an MA in Art Business while maintaining the highest level of flexibility and engagement with our esteemed faculty and peers. This program offers a minimum two-year track, with options for participants to customize their pace, whether accelerating their studies to just 18 months or extending them up to five semesters.

Through its highly successful program offerings in art business and related specialties, Sotheby's Institute has educated leaders across all sectors of the art world and now has more than 8,000 alumni in prestigious positions across the globe. With the MA in Art Business (Online), Sotheby's Institute aims to bring the successful content and experience of its traditional MA in Art Business to a wider audience.

More information about the program and how to apply for Fall 2024 can be found on the Sotheby's Institute website.

