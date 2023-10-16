WeTrade Group Inc. Upgrades its China Business to Drive Multi-Faceted Growth

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to offering technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across various industries, today announced the integration and enhancement of its two business segments in China: Yuetao APP and Haolin Haowu APP. The unified platform will now be known as Yuetao Haowu APP.

Yuetao Haowu APP is a high-quality discount shopping platform for the Consumer-end (the "C-end"), which allows consumers to achieve a new model of saving money and making money through membership. Additionally, consumers can earn points during shopping and redeem them for a wide variety of products.

The upgrade of WeTrade's China business sector is an important step for WeTrade, especially following the recent change of its management team. The focus is to drive the Company's performance growth through the development of C-end business.

Mr. Zheng Dai, founder and Chairman of the Board of the Company, comments:"WeTrade is an enterprise that focuses on the development of the consumer sector and has achieved industry leadership in the micro business industry. In recent years, we have accumulated huge advantages in user operation and product marketing. Recognizing the evolving needs of C-end users and their consumption habits, we hope to further optimize C-end business, achieve parallel development of domestic and international businesses, and create greater value for shareholders."

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "Software as a Service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to offering technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across various industries. WeTrade Group consists of four business segments: YCloud, WTPay, Y-Health, and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving the global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationships and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase payment scenarios to boost customers' revenue through multi-channel data statistics, AI fission, and management, as well as an improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries, helping customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, engaging in the development of global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on epidemic detection and prevention, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and more.

YG is the new energy business segment that mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

