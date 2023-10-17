Broadridge Launches New Fill Matching Platform, Enabling Real-Time Reconciliation for High Volume Trading

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced the launch of the NYFIX Fill Matching platform, a new solution complimenting Broadridge's post-trade NYFIX Matching solution. NYFIX Fill Matching is a FIX based real-time reconciliation product designed for the needs of asset managers with high volume and/or high-touch orders. NYFIX Fill matching is the only platform that matches fills between brokers and asset managers in real-time.

"As the T+1 time compression makes end-of-day processing challenging, Broadridge's new Fill Matching Solution will rapidly identify trade discrepancies, enabling clients to address and fix these issues before the close of the trading day," said George Rosenberger, Head of NYFIX, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "By reducing this key friction point, Broadridge is continuing to streamline and modernize the front-to-middle office environment for our buy-side clients."

The Fill Matching solution offers real-time reconciliation, ensuring that brokers and asset managers are constantly in sync, minimizing end-of-day mismatches. "Drop Copies", or execution reports, are sent from the brokers' front office platform and are matched against the fills received from the asset managers' system. The matching criteria is flexible and can be configured by the asset manager to meet their respective requirements. The service informs the asset manager that all fills received from the brokers have been processed and that they can confidently allocate their trades and move into the post-trade matching process.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives.

