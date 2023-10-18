Icertis Appoints Allan Golston to Board of Directors

Accomplished Finance Leader, Board Member, Senior Executive at one of the Largest Philanthropic Organizations Globally Joins Icertis on Mission to Become the AI-Powered Contract Intelligence Platform of the World

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis today announced that Allan Golston, President of the U.S. Program for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has joined its Board of Directors to support the company's purpose of building trust, strengthening bonds, and creating a better world through AI-powered contract intelligence. Golston also serves on the board of Stryker Corporation, where he acts as Chair of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee and a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee, as well as the board of Harley-Davidson, where he serves as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Audit and Finance Committee.

In his current role at the Gates Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organizations globally, Golston leads efforts to advance opportunity and student achievement with a deep focus on using technology to create more equitable outcomes. Golston has played an instrumental role in the growth of the foundation since its founding in 2000 while also serving on the board of directors for a number of nonprofit, public, and private organizations.

"Increasing impact through technological innovations that foster trust and uphold a values-driven approach are the common threads between Icertis, my work at the foundation, and my personal perspective as a leader who prioritizes impact, fairness, and authenticity," said Golston. "Icertis is leading a new era in enterprise contracting by unlocking the full potential of AI to create value for its customers. The journey for Icertis has been nothing short of transformative, and I am inspired by the opportunity that lies ahead for this business."

Golston joins the board on the heels of a momentous quarter for Icertis, which included the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) Copilots – the market's first generative AI applications for enterprise contracting backed by the security of Microsoft Azure. Icertis also expanded its vertical solution offerings with the delivery of ICI for Government Contractors, celebrated its fifth consecutive year on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, took home International Business Awards for Technology Innovation, Fastest Growing Company of the Year and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy, and published its inaugural ESG Impact Report as the company continues to demonstrate unmatched innovation and growth in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) market.

"Icertis helps customers correctly memorialize the purpose of every commercial relationship and ensure the memorialized intent is fully realized in the real world. This enables our customers, partners, and Icertis to build trust, strengthen bonds, and create a better world using contracts as the single source of truth for all commercial relationships," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Allan's strategic business skills and philanthropic expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build a consequential and enduring company that's rooted in trust, and I look forward to his insights to help Icertis transform the foundation of commerce through purpose-driven, outcome-focused, AI-powered contracting."

Golston originally joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 as the chief financial officer and now oversees the U.S. Program's major areas of investment — Education, Economic Mobility and Opportunity, and The Washington State Initiative. Golston's professional background spans consulting, public accounting, consumer packaged goods, software development, finance, healthcare, and education, and includes positions with KPMG, the University of Colorado Hospital, and Swedish Medical Center. He holds an MBA from Seattle University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Colorado.

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their ten million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

