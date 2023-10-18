KPMG and Warrior Centric Health Announce Joint Effort to Bring Equitable Healthcare to America's Warrior Community

The pair bring innovative population health solutions to transform healthcare performance for service members, Veterans, and their families

BALTIMORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Centric Health (WCH)®, the leading authority in Warrior Community population health, and KPMG LLP, are collaborating to address the critical healthcare challenges for Veterans, National Guard, reservists, active-duty service members, and their families. The 75 million individuals of the Warrior Community, roughly 25 percent of the total U.S. population, face a complex health crisis and limited access to equitable healthcare.

WCH and KPMG's shared mission and combined effort will enable a cohesive approach to advance health equity among Warriors and their families, transforming the approach to their care. This will accelerate Warrior Centric Health's ability to scale its Integrated Military Population Health Solution platform (IMPHS)™ in the commercial, military, and government markets. The platform is powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud environment, which makes it eminently scalable across the spectrum of healthcare institutions.

"Building upon WCH's world-leading expertise and cohesive solution, engaging with KPMG is mission critical to improving health outcomes, optimizing care, and addressing one of the nation's greatest health equity obligations," said Ron Steptoe, CMR, DABDA, CEO and co-founder of Warrior Centric Health. "Bringing together our extensive knowledge, advanced solution, and existing relationships within the commercial, military, and government markets with KPMG's network and integrated capabilities will supercharge the adoption of Warrior Centric Health's solution. This is a great day for our Warriors."

"KPMG is committed to harnessing the power of innovation to excel health equity and serve all populations. WCH's platform is focused on ensuring health equity is at the forefront for those military personnel who give so much to keep us safe. It is an honor to collaborate with WCH," said Todd Ellis, Principal - MidSouth Hub Advisory Market Leader, KPMG Consulting

Warrior Centric Health maintains a sole-source Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract for the IMPHS platform. The SBIR contract grants rights to WCH as the exclusive provider to scale its implementation across the military healthcare system, thus fulfilling a key mandate by the Department of Defense (DoD) to implement strategies that enable a medically ready force. Implementing the IPMHS also fulfills the Joint Commission's new National Patient Safety Goal to Improve Health Care Equity. The IMPHS platform stands as the only scalable solution capable of effectively addressing this challenge across both commercial and military healthcare systems. Leveraging its position as a subcontractor, KPMG will augment this effort by providing robust sales support, project management, and operational capabilities to expedite adoption within Military Treatment Facilities and amplify its power and impact.

Despite significant federal investment into Veteran healthcare and benefits, only a fraction of eligible individuals receives care within a VA setting. Over 80 percent of Veterans are getting all or some of their healthcare through a commercial system, representing a massive opportunity.

"Warrior Centric Health has designed and built a one-of-a-kind platform to help address the gaps in how our military community are treated in public health systems. KPMG is excited to collaborate with WCH to bring this platform to federal, state, and national hospital systems to ensure the appropriate quality of care is provided to this very important community," said Greg Corlis, Principal – Emerging Technologies Leader, KPMG Consulting

For more information on Warrior Centric Health's Integrated Military Population Health Solution platform, visit: www.warriorcentrichealth.com/solution-suite .

About Warrior Centric Health

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)™ provides hospitals and health systems with a groundbreaking digital platform that enables them to deliver comprehensive, best-practice population health management to the vast Warrior Community—the only fully realized population health solution of its kind. WCH is a Supplier Diversity-Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™, a Microsoft for Start-Ups® company, a Vizient® Awarded Supplier, and a DoD/Air Force SBIR/STTR Technology Company. Please visit warriorcentrichealth.com or follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

