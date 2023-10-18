Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Xi's footsteps toward SOE projects on the Silk Road

Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:04 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, substantial progress has been made in economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among the countries and regions involved in the initiative.

Large State-owned enterprises play an active role in advancing overseas projects in such fields as infrastructure facilities construction, energy resources development and industry capacities cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has inspected landmark Chinese-built projects in the BRI-involved countries and regions over the past decade.

They typify Chinese-contracted projects' contribution to the development of local economy and improvement of residents' well-being in the destination communities.

Watch the video to find out more.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xis-footsteps-toward-soe-projects-on-the-silk-road-301960237.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.