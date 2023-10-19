American Battery Technology Company to Ring Bell Opening Market at the Nasdaq Exchange

RENO, Nev., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, announced that ABTC's CEO Ryan Melsert, CFO Jesse Deutsch, COO Andrés Meza, Chief Mineral Resource Officer Scott Jolcover, and members of the ABTC team will ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

American Battery Technology Compony will ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Thursday, October 19, 2023 .

"We are deeply honored to be welcomed by the Nasdaq community and to be invited to ring the opening market bell in celebration of our recent listing," stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. "This ceremony is a long-standing tradition that not only marks our milestone of listing on a major exchange, but more importantly recognizes the achievements we've made in a very short time as a company. I am extremely proud of our team members and partners as our recent listing is a direct reflection of the hard work, efforts, and diligence by every member of the American Battery Technology Company team."

The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter.

The company is ringing the opening bell in celebration of its recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol "ABAT" with trading beginning on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Additionally, the company and its executive team hosted several investor meetings and an investor event.

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

