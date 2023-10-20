LensCrafters Creates Its Own Immersive Experience on Roblox to Drive Awareness on Proper Vision Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LensCrafters, one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, launched its first virtual experience, LensCrafters Eye Odyssey on Roblox, a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily. LensCrafters Eye Odyssey, one of the first online edutainment experiences with an optical retailer on Roblox, offers an engaging and educational way to promote healthy eye care habits, while providing an entertaining and immersive experience for young people.

Reinforcing EssilorLuxottica's mission to drive awareness about the importance of vision health among a new generation, LensCrafters Eye Odyssey aims to raise awareness around eye care while providing a fun, interactive immersive experience with LensCrafters' Palo Alto flagship store serving as the experiential backdrop.

"By engaging with the millions of people on Roblox, we have the capability to highlight our vision care efforts in a very creative way," said Alfonso Cerullo, President & GM of LensCrafters, North America. "This is a unique moment for the brand to reach the younger generation and cultivate a new community through a cool interactive experience. "The launch of LensCrafters Eye Odyssey gives the brand an opportunity to engage users around the importance of eye health and emphasize that vision health is critically important to everyday life and plays a vital role in a person's overall wellbeing."

The Eye Odyssey series will take visitors through two different seasons, embarking on a thrilling immersive journey. In season one, users help Blinky, a young, friendly eye-bulb character, overcome challenges caused by prolonged exposure to screens and learn how to maintain healthy vision by adopting appropriate eye care habits. UGC digital items can be earned engaging in the experience and redeemed at the conclusion of Season 1.

Based upon LensCrafters vision health guidance, people will be reminded during the experience through timed pop ups to utilize "the 20/20/20 rule" to prevent digital eye strain -- every 20 minutes take 20 seconds and look 20 feet away (out the window, down the hall, or across the room).

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Roblox's mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April 2016 and currently has four flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation , providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com .

