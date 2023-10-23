Global Healthcare Accreditation Welcomes Karin Jay as President of Global Strategy and Announces Renée-Marie Stephano's Transition to CEO

New Leadership Aims to Reinforce GHA's Position as the Foremost Authority in Medical and Well-being Travel Accreditation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), the esteemed authority in accreditation and certification with a specialized focus in medical and wellness travel, has named Karin Jay as its new President of Global Strategy. This appointment coincides with the official transition of Renée-Marie Stephano from her role as Interim CEO to permanent CEO, a move indicative of GHA's commitment to continued growth and innovation in the global healthcare landscape.

Visionary Leadership for a Global Era

In her role, Karin Jay will steer the development of strategic partnerships and amplify the global reach of GHA's diverse accreditation, certification, and advisory services. Karin's formidable experience spans more than two decades with The Joint Commission and Joint Commission International, complemented by a decade of impactful work at Planetree International. She is driven by a personal passion for patient-centered care, spurred by early life experiences that highlighted the transformative power of empathetic healthcare.

"Karin's experience and personal commitment to quality, safety, and patient-centered care are exactly what GHA needs as we embark on our next chapter," said Renée-Marie Stephano, now CEO of GHA. "Her vision for global strategy aligns seamlessly with our mission to set the gold standard in global healthcare accreditation, and her leadership will be invaluable as we expand our services worldwide."

A Renewed Mission for Excellence

Under Renée-Marie Stephano's definitive leadership, GHA will continue to pioneer unparalleled standards for medical and wellness travel. Renée-Marie's transition to CEO underscores her two decades of strategic acumen leading medical travel destination development initiatives in South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Florida, and Washington DC, amongst others, with unwavering commitment to transformative healthcare practices.

"Our goal at GHA is to revolutionize medical travel patient experience and safety standards on a global scale, and we're thrilled to have leaders like Karin and Renée-Marie at the helm," said Karen Timmons, Chairman of the Board of Advisors, and former CEO of GHA. "Their combined expertise will be pivotal in cementing GHA's role as the global frontrunner in healthcare accreditation."

Led by Top Healthcare Brands

GHA is global company based in the United States with a clientele of American and international top hospitals dedicated to medical travel excellence such as Cleveland Clinic, Cedars Sinai, Nichlas Children's Hospital, Bumrungrad International, Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, Ratchaphruek Hospital, Dr. Sulaiman AL-Habib Hospital in AL Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Uni Hospital, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Obesity Control Center, INSER, amongst many other esteemed partner brands.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

Established in 2016, GHA stands as a beacon of excellence in accreditation and certification, with a concentrated focus on medical and wellness travel. GHA standards for medical travel are accredited by ISQua/IEEA and its trailblazing frameworks, programs, and international standards are developed in collaboration with global experts and cater to health providers, insurers, and employers dedicated to best practices. With a network spanning the globe, GHA has accredited and certified premier hospitals committed to elevating the patient experience for medical travelers and enhancing business performance.

For more information about GHA, its leadership, or its mission, please visit |www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com or contact: info@ghaccreditation.com |Tel US 001.561.228.4014

