Top Twitch Streamer Jynxzi Partners with G FUEL Energy

The No. 1 Twitch Streamer in the World Has Signed with G FUEL Energy

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jynxzi, who currently holds the highest subscriber count on Twitch, has signed an exclusive long-term partnership with G FUEL Energy.

Jynxzi, real name Nicholas Stewart, will represent G FUEL on his Twitch channel – which boasts more than 130,000 subscribers –and will team up with the energy drink brand on future collaborations that will include consumer products, giveaways and more.

"I'm so grateful I have the opportunity to partner with such an amazing brand like G FUEL!" said Jynxzi. "My community is the greatest no doubt, and I'm so excited to work with G FUEL to give back to them with some fun plans we've already been cooking up! I genuinely love the product so much and the people behind the scenes have been working hard to support me and my community with so much love that will be shown in the near future together!"

The 22-year-old joined popular esports organization Spacestation Gaming in March 2023, and has cultivated a massive following thanks to his magnetic personality and captivating Rainbow Six Siege streams.

"Building community is a top priority for us at G FUEL, and we're thrilled to welcome Jynxzi and his passionate fans into the G FUEL family," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We can't wait to show the world what G FUEL and Jynxzi are creating together."

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, G FUEL and Jynxzi are teaming up to keep fans energized this holiday season by giving away a grand prize of $5,000! For information on how to enter along with terms and conditions, click here.

Fans can also pick up an all-new Jynxzi Bundle at GFUEL.com – which includes a 40-serving Tub of G FUEL Black Ice inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege alongside a 16 oz Blacked-Out Shaker Cup and seven single-serving Energy Formula packs – and save 30% off their order with Code JYNXZI.

Follow Jynxzi and G FUEL on social media for more updates!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 352,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision Blizzard, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Toei Animation Inc., Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

