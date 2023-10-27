AutoNation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023 Revenue was $6.9 billion , compared to $6.7 billion a year ago, driven by New Vehicle and After-Sales growth

Third Quarter 2023 After-Sales gross profit was a record $546 million , an increase of 14% compared to prior year

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $5.54 , compared to EPS of $6.31 and Adjusted EPS of $6.00 a year ago

Repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $200 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today reported Third Quarter 2023 EPS of $5.54, compared to Third Quarter 2022 EPS of $6.31 and Adjusted EPS of $6.00, which excluded $0.31 of favorable items. Third Quarter 2023 revenue was $6.9 billion compared to $6.7 billion a year ago. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

"During the quarter, we saw double digit year-over-year growth in new vehicle sales and strong sequential growth in used vehicle volume. This resulted in the first year-over-year growth in total unit sales in eight quarters. We also continue to see the significant benefits of the focus in our After-Sales business, which delivered record revenue and gross profit. Overall, AutoNation delivered a solid performance in this evolving operating environment. Additionally, we continued our investments in growth initiatives and deployed capital to create value for our shareholders," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's CEO.

Operational Summary

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Summary compared to the year-ago period:

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Revenue $ 6,892.7 $ 6,666.0 3 % Gross Profit $ 1,294.6 $ 1,312.8 -1 % Operating Income $ 419.5 $ 522.5 -20 % Net Income $ 243.7 $ 352.6 -31 % Diluted EPS $ 5.54 $ 6.31 -12 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 62,289 55,565 12 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 72,517 75,355 -4 %







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Adjusted Operating Income $ 415.8 $ 495.3 -16 % Adjusted Net Income $ 243.7 $ 335.6 -27 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 5.54 $ 6.00 -8 %

New Vehicle Revenue – $3.2 billion , an increase of $324 million or 11%.



Used Vehicle Revenue – $2.2 billion , a decrease of $230 million or 10%.



Customer Financial Services Revenue – $370 million , an increase of $9 million or 2%.



After-Sales Revenue – $ 1.2 billion, an increase of $125 million or 12%.

New Vehicle Gross Profit - New vehicle gross profit decreased $79 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle retailed of $4,025 compared to $5,934 a year ago, partially offset by a 12% increase in unit sales.



Used Vehicle Gross Profit - Used vehicle gross profit decreased $14 million reflecting a gross profit per vehicle retailed of $1,746 compared to $1,870 a year ago and a 4% decrease in unit sales.



Customer Financial Services Gross Profit - Customer Financial Services gross profit per vehicle retailed was $2,741 , largely flat from a year ago.



After-Sales Gross Profit - After-Sales gross profit was a record $546 million , an increase of $67 million or 14% from a year ago.

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 63.3%, or 63.6% on an adjusted basis, and was significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels and includes incremental investments in technology and new business initiatives as well as advertising to support the self-sourcing of used vehicles.

Capital Allocation, Liquidity and Leverage

During the quarter, cash from operating activities totaled $256 million, capital expenditures were $87 million, and AutoNation repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $200 million. As of October 25, 2023, AutoNation has approximately $439 million remaining under its current Board authorization for share repurchase. The Company has approximately 43 million shares outstanding, which represents a 10% decrease year-to-date and a 49% decrease from the 83 million shares outstanding at the end of 2020.

As of September 30, 2023, AutoNation had $1.6 billion of liquidity, including $64 million in cash and approximately $1.55 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility. During the third quarter of 2023, the company increased its commercial paper program capacity to $1.9 billion, matching the capacity under its revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 2.0x at quarter end. AutoNation had approximately $3.94 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the Third Quarter of 2023 were as follows:

Domestic - Domestic segment revenue of $2.0 billion decreased $49 million from a year ago. Domestic segment income (2) was $107 million compared to $143 million a year ago and $116 million in the Second Quarter 2023.

Import – Import segment revenue of $2.1 billion increased $202 million from a year ago. Import segment income (2) was $165 million compared to $180 million a year ago and $173 million in the Second Quarter 2023.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment revenue of $2.5 billion increased $10 million from a year ago. Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $193 million compared to $235 million a year ago and $222 million in the Second Quarter 2023.

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Revenue $ 20,181.5 $ 20,288.0 -1 % Gross Profit $ 3,916.3 $ 3,983.4 -2 % Operating Income $ 1,302.0 $ 1,599.6 -19 % Net Income $ 804.9 $ 1,091.0 -26 % Diluted EPS $ 17.65 $ 18.52 -5 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 179,798 169,897 6 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 208,868 232,198 -10 %







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,324.8 $ 1,552.1 -15 % Adjusted Net Income $ 817.3 $ 1,074.0 -24 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 17.92 $ 18.23 -2 %

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover. (2) Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including AutoNation USA, AutoNation Finance, and our mobile automotive repair and maintenance business, statements regarding our investments in digital and online capabilities and mobility solutions, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic acquisitions, initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including our investments in digital and online capabilities and mobility solutions; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new acquisitions; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for franchise acquisitions; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the successful resolution of labor strikes impacting domestic vehicle manufacturers; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Revenue:

















New vehicle $ 3,187.6 $ 2,863.9 $ 9,400.5 $ 8,606.9

Used vehicle

2,172.1

2,401.7

6,292.7

7,494.5

Parts and service

1,157.4

1,032.1

3,392.5

3,072.3

Finance and insurance, net

369.5

360.7

1,071.4

1,092.2

Other

6.1

7.6

24.4

22.1 Total revenue

6,892.7

6,666.0

20,181.5

20,288.0



















Cost of sales:

















New vehicle

2,936.9

2,534.2

8,575.2

7,578.7

Used vehicle

2,044.3

2,259.7

5,876.2

7,059.4

Parts and service

611.6

553.5

1,793.1

1,650.9

Other

5.3

5.8

20.7

15.6 Total cost of sales

5,598.1

5,353.2

16,265.2

16,304.6



















Gross profit

1,294.6

1,312.8

3,916.3

3,983.4



















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

819.3

763.2

2,444.9

2,259.4 Depreciation and amortization

55.7

50.1

163.1

148.9 Other (income) expense, net(1)

0.1

(23.0)

6.3

(24.5)



















Operating income

419.5

522.5

1,302.0

1,599.6



















Non-operating income (expense) items:

















Floorplan interest expense

(38.3)

(10.7)

(98.2)

(21.7)

Other interest expense

(48.8)

(33.7)

(135.9)

(97.4)

Other income (loss), net(2)

(5.0)

(4.6)

4.6

(24.7)



















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

327.4

473.5

1,072.5

1,455.8



















Income tax provision

83.7

120.8

268.5

364.5



















Net income from continuing operations

243.7

352.7

804.0

1,091.3



















Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

(0.1)

0.9

(0.3)







































Net income $ 243.7 $ 352.6 $ 804.9 $ 1,091.0







































Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3):

















Continuing operations $ 5.54 $ 6.31 $ 17.63 $ 18.53

Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ 0.02 $ (0.01)





















Net income $ 5.54 $ 6.31 $ 17.65 $ 18.52







































Weighted average common shares outstanding

44.0

55.9

45.6

58.9



















Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

42.8

52.3

42.8

52.3





(1) Current periods primarily include results of our finance company, including expected credit loss expense and gains on asset sales, as well as gains on a legal settlement.

Prior periods primarily include gains on business/property divestitures and legal settlements. (2) Includes gains (losses) related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance for deferred compensation plan participants. (3) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,







2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance

2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 3,187.6 $ 2,863.9 $ 323.7

11.3 $ 9,400.5 $ 8,606.9 $ 793.6

9.2



Retail used vehicle

2,025.1

2,253.1

(228.0)

(10.1)

5,858.4

7,007.5

(1,149.1)

(16.4)



Wholesale

147.0

148.6

(1.6)

(1.1)

434.3

487.0

(52.7)

(10.8)

Used vehicle

2,172.1

2,401.7

(229.6)

(9.6)

6,292.7

7,494.5

(1,201.8)

(16.0)

Finance and insurance, net

369.5

360.7

8.8

2.4

1,071.4

1,092.2

(20.8)

(1.9)



Total variable operations

5,729.2

5,626.3

102.9

1.8

16,764.6

17,193.6

(429.0)

(2.5)

Parts and service

1,157.4

1,032.1

125.3

12.1

3,392.5

3,072.3

320.2

10.4

Other

6.1

7.6

(1.5)





24.4

22.1

2.3



Total revenue $ 6,892.7 $ 6,666.0 $ 226.7

3.4 $ 20,181.5 $ 20,288.0 $ (106.5)

(0.5)











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 250.7 $ 329.7 $ (79.0)

(24.0) $ 825.3 $ 1,028.2 $ (202.9)

(19.7)



Retail used vehicle

126.6

140.9

(14.3)

(10.1)

398.3

413.4

(15.1)

(3.7)



Wholesale

1.2

1.1

0.1





18.2

21.7

(3.5)





Used vehicle

127.8

142.0

(14.2)

(10.0)

416.5

435.1

(18.6)

(4.3)

Finance and insurance

369.5

360.7

8.8

2.4

1,071.4

1,092.2

(20.8)

(1.9)



Total variable operations

748.0

832.4

(84.4)

(10.1)

2,313.2

2,555.5

(242.3)

(9.5)

Parts and service

545.8

478.6

67.2

14.0

1,599.4

1,421.4

178.0

12.5

Other

0.8

1.8

(1.0)





3.7

6.5

(2.8)



Total gross profit

1,294.6

1,312.8

(18.2)

(1.4)

3,916.3

3,983.4

(67.1)

(1.7)





































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

819.3

763.2

(56.1)

(7.4)

2,444.9

2,259.4

(185.5)

(8.2) Depreciation and amortization

55.7

50.1

(5.6)





163.1

148.9

(14.2)



Other (income) expense, net

0.1

(23.0)

(23.1)





6.3

(24.5)

(30.8)



Operating income

419.5

522.5

(103.0)

(19.7)

1,302.0

1,599.6

(297.6)

(18.6)





































Non-operating income (expense) items:

































Floorplan interest expense

(38.3)

(10.7)

(27.6)





(98.2)

(21.7)

(76.5)





Other interest expense

(48.8)

(33.7)

(15.1)





(135.9)

(97.4)

(38.5)





Other income (loss), net

(5.0)

(4.6)

(0.4)





4.6

(24.7)

29.3



Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 327.4 $ 473.5 $ (146.1)

(30.9) $ 1,072.5 $ 1,455.8 $ (383.3)

(26.3)





































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

62,289

55,565

6,724

12.1

179,798

169,897

9,901

5.8

Used

72,517

75,355

(2,838)

(3.8)

208,868

232,198

(23,330)

(10.0)







134,806

130,920

3,886

3.0

388,666

402,095

(13,429)

(3.3)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 51,174 $ 51,541 $ (367)

(0.7) $ 52,284 $ 50,660 $ 1,624

3.2

Used $ 27,926 $ 29,900 $ (1,974)

(6.6) $ 28,048 $ 30,179 $ (2,131)

(7.1)





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 4,025 $ 5,934 $ (1,909)

(32.2) $ 4,590 $ 6,052 $ (1,462)

(24.2)

Used $ 1,746 $ 1,870 $ (124)

(6.6) $ 1,907 $ 1,780 $ 127

7.1

Finance and insurance $ 2,741 $ 2,755 $ (14)

(0.5) $ 2,757 $ 2,716 $ 41

1.5

Total variable operations(1) $ 5,540 $ 6,350 $ (810)

(12.8) $ 5,905 $ 6,301 $ (396)

(6.3)















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,























2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

46.2

43.0

46.6

42.4

















Used vehicle

31.5

36.0

31.2

36.9

















Parts and service

16.8

15.5

16.8

15.1

















Finance and insurance, net

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.4

















Other

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

19.4

25.1

21.1

25.8

















Used vehicle

9.9

10.8

10.6

10.9

















Parts and service

42.2

36.5

40.8

35.7

















Finance and insurance

28.5

27.5

27.4

27.4

















Other

-

0.1

0.1

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

7.9

11.5

8.8

11.9



















Used vehicle - retail

6.3

6.3

6.8

5.9



















Parts and service

47.2

46.4

47.1

46.3



















Total

18.8

19.7

19.4

19.6

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

11.9

11.4

12.1

11.1

















Operating income

6.1

7.8

6.5

7.9





















































Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:

































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

63.3

58.1

62.4

56.7

















Operating income

32.4

39.8

33.2

40.2







































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)









































































Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance

2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance







































































Revenue:

































Domestic $ 1,983.9 $ 2,032.8 $ (48.9)

(2.4) $ 5,770.5 $ 6,108.1 $ (337.6)

(5.5)

Import

2,077.2

1,875.2

202.0

10.8

5,864.2

5,799.0

65.2

1.1

Premium luxury

2,516.1

2,506.4

9.7

0.4

7,621.5

7,601.7

19.8

0.3

Total

6,577.2

6,414.4

162.8

2.5

19,256.2

19,508.8

(252.6)

(1.3)

Corporate and other

315.5

251.6

63.9

25.4

925.3

779.2

146.1

18.8

Total consolidated revenue $ 6,892.7 $ 6,666.0 $ 226.7

3.4 $ 20,181.5 $ 20,288.0 $ (106.5)

(0.5)







































































Segment income*:

































Domestic $ 107.2 $ 142.7 $ (35.5)

(24.9) $ 341.5 $ 445.2 $ (103.7)

(23.3)

Import

164.7

180.3

(15.6)

(8.7)

498.1

559.0

(60.9)

(10.9)

Premium luxury

192.9

235.2

(42.3)

(18.0)

641.2

722.2

(81.0)

(11.2)

Total

464.8

558.2

(93.4)

(16.7)

1,480.8

1,726.4

(245.6)

(14.2)



































Corporate and other

(83.6)

(46.4)

(37.2)





(277.0)

(148.5)

(128.5)



Add: Floorplan interest expense

38.3

10.7

27.6





98.2

21.7

76.5



Operating income $ 419.5 $ 522.5 $ (103.0)

(19.7) $ 1,302.0 $ 1,599.6 $ (297.6)

(18.6)



































* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

















































Retail new vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

17,766

16,859

907

5.4

51,110

49,984

1,126

2.3

Import

28,232

22,309

5,923

26.5

78,502

70,457

8,045

11.4

Premium luxury

16,291

16,397

(106)

(0.6)

50,186

49,456

730

1.5





62,289

55,565

6,724

12.1

179,798

169,897

9,901

5.8



































Retail used vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

22,406

24,827

(2,421)

(9.8)

64,914

76,603

(11,689)

(15.3)

Import

24,548

25,416

(868)

(3.4)

69,241

77,731

(8,490)

(10.9)

Premium luxury

19,710

20,677

(967)

(4.7)

57,409

64,007

(6,598)

(10.3)





66,664

70,920

(4,256)

(6.0)

191,564

218,341

(26,777)

(12.3)









































































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold





































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





















2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)





















































Domestic:

































Ford, Lincoln

10.5

10.5

10.9

10.7

















Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

10.8

10.8

10.4

9.8

















Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

7.2

9.0

7.1

8.9

















Domestic total

28.5

30.3

28.4

29.4





















































Import:

































Toyota

19.9

19.7

18.7

20.4

















Honda

12.4

9.1

12.8

9.7

















Nissan

2.2

1.7

2.2

2.1

















Hyundai

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.2

















Subaru

4.1

3.0

3.5

3.1

















Other Import

3.3

3.3

3.1

3.0

















Import total

45.3

40.2

43.7

41.5





















































Premium Luxury:

































Mercedes-Benz

8.5

10.9

9.3

10.5

















BMW

8.4

9.4

9.1

9.5

















Lexus

2.8

2.8

3.0

2.8

















Audi

2.9

2.7

2.7

2.6

















Jaguar Land Rover

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.7

















Other Premium Luxury

1.9

2.0

2.0

2.0

















Premium Luxury total

26.2

29.5

27.9

29.1

























































100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)































Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,















2023

2022

2023

2022







































Capital expenditures $ 87.0 $ 75.9 $ 286.0 $ 236.2









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ 2.2 $ - $ 271.1 $ -









Deposits for investment $ - $ 81.6 $ - $ 81.6









Proceeds from exercises of stock options $ 0.4 $ 0.8 $ 1.9 $ 3.4









Stock repurchases:



























Aggregate purchase price (1) $ 200.0 $ 428.2 $ 712.4 $ 1,213.1











Shares repurchased (in millions)

1.3

3.8

5.3

10.9







































































Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,







2023

2022

Variance

2023

2022

Variance































Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales) $ 31.5 $ 26.3 $ 5.2 $ 92.1 $ 81.1 $ 11.0

New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(35.1)

(9.4)

(25.7)

(89.1)

(18.2)

(70.9)

































Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit (cost) $ (3.6) $ 16.9 $ (20.5) $ 3.0 $ 62.9 $ (59.9)































































Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





























































September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022











































Cash and cash equivalents $ 64.0 $ 72.6 $ 442.9













Inventory $ 2,645.6 $ 2,048.3 $ 1,851.3













Floorplan notes payable $ 2,814.8 $ 2,109.3 $ 1,624.8













Non-recourse debt $ 246.1 $ 323.6 $ -













Non-vehicle debt $ 3,942.4 $ 3,649.5 $ 3,544.6













Equity $ 2,142.0 $ 2,047.8 $ 2,255.2













New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

31 days

19 days

15 days













Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

33 days

31 days

34 days

















Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (2)























Leverage ratio



2.02x

Covenant less than or equal to

3.75x















Interest coverage ratio

7.15x

Covenant greater than or equal to 3.00x









(1) Excludes excise tax accrual under Inflation Reduction Act.

(2) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)



















































Comparable Basis Reconciliations (1)





















































Three Months Ended September 30,





Operating Income

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

























































2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



















































From continuing operations, as reported $ 419.5 $ 522.5 $ 327.4 $ 473.5 $ 83.7 $ 120.8

25.6 %

25.5 % $ 243.7 $ 352.7







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

































-

(0.1)







As reported

































243.7

352.6 $ 5.54 $ 6.31





















































Increase (decrease) in compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred compensation plans(4)

(3.7)

(4.8)









































Net gains on business/property dispositions

-

(16.1)

-

(16.1)

-

(4.0)









-

(12.1) $ - $ (0.22)

Legal settlement

-

(6.3)

-

(6.3)

-

(1.4)









-

(4.9) $ - $ (0.09)



















































Adjusted $ 415.8 $ 495.3 $ 327.4 $ 451.1 $ 83.7 $ 115.4

25.6 %

25.6 % $ 243.7 $ 335.6 $ 5.54 $ 6.00













































































































Three Months Ended September 30,





































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of

Gross Profit (%)





































2023

2022

2023

2022































As reported $ 819.3 $ 763.2

63.3

58.1

































Excluding increase (decrease) in compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred compensation plans

(3.7)

(4.8)







































Adjusted $ 823.0 $ 768.0

63.6

58.5

































































































































































































Nine Months Ended September 30,





Operating Income

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

























































2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



















































From continuing operations, as reported $ 1,302.0 $ 1,599.6 $ 1,072.5 $ 1,455.8 $ 268.5 $ 364.5

25.0 %

25.0 % $ 804.0 $ 1,091.3







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

































0.9

(0.3)







As reported

































804.9

1,091.0 $ 17.65 $ 18.52





















































Increase (decrease) in compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred compensation plans(4)

6.3

(25.1)









































Losses from hail storms and other natural catastrophes

16.5

-

16.5

-

4.1

-









12.4

- $ 0.27 $ -

Net gains on business/property dispositions

-

(16.1)

-

(16.1)

-

(4.0)









-

(12.1) $ - $ (0.21)

Legal settlement

-

(6.3)

-

(6.3)

-

(1.4)









-

(4.9) $ - $ (0.08)



















































Adjusted $ 1,324.8 $ 1,552.1 $ 1,089.0 $ 1,433.4 $ 272.6 $ 359.1

25.0 %

25.1 % $ 817.3 $ 1,074.0 $ 17.92 $ 18.23













































































































Nine Months Ended September 30,





































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of

Gross Profit (%)





































2023

2022

2023

2022































As reported $ 2,444.9 $ 2,259.4

62.4

56.7

































Excluding increase (decrease) in compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred compensation plans

6.3

(25.1)









































Excluding losses from hail storms and other natural catastrophes

16.5

-







































Adjusted $ 2,422.1 $ 2,284.5

61.8

57.4









































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.



(4) Increases and decreases in deferred compensation obligations, which are recorded in SG&A, are substantially offset by corresponding gains and losses, respectively, related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance ("COLI") for deferred compensation plan participants as a result of changes in market performance of the underlying investments. Gains and losses related to the COLI are recorded in non-operating Other Income (Loss), Net.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,







2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance

2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 3,117.8 $ 2,856.9 $ 260.9

9.1 $ 9,273.4 $ 8,572.1 $ 701.3

8.2



Retail used vehicle

1,955.5

2,248.4

(292.9)

(13.0)

5,685.7

6,976.6

(1,290.9)

(18.5)



Wholesale

142.6

147.7

(5.1)

(3.5)

424.8

484.3

(59.5)

(12.3)

Used vehicle

2,098.1

2,396.1

(298.0)

(12.4)

6,110.5

7,460.9

(1,350.4)

(18.1)

Finance and insurance, net

359.7

360.1

(0.4)

(0.1)

1,047.8

1,088.5

(40.7)

(3.7)



Total variable operations

5,575.6

5,613.1

(37.5)

(0.7)

16,431.7

17,121.5

(689.8)

(4.0)

Parts and service

1,127.3

1,027.6

99.7

9.7

3,321.6

3,052.7

268.9

8.8

Other

5.9

7.6

(1.7)





24.1

22.1

2.0



Total revenue $ 6,708.8 $ 6,648.3 $ 60.5

0.9 $ 19,777.4 $ 20,196.3 $ (418.9)

(2.1)











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 245.7 $ 328.9 $ (83.2)

(25.3) $ 815.2 $ 1,024.4 $ (209.2)

(20.4)



Retail used vehicle

121.8

140.9

(19.1)

(13.6)

386.5

412.5

(26.0)

(6.3)



Wholesale

1.6

1.2

0.4





18.8

21.9

(3.1)





Used vehicle

123.4

142.1

(18.7)

(13.2)

405.3

434.4

(29.1)

(6.7)

Finance and insurance

359.7

360.1

(0.4)

(0.1)

1,047.8

1,088.5

(40.7)

(3.7)



Total variable operations

728.8

831.1

(102.3)

(12.3)

2,268.3

2,547.3

(279.0)

(11.0)

Parts and service

534.1

475.2

58.9

12.4

1,568.7

1,408.9

159.8

11.3

Other

0.6

1.7

(1.1)





3.5

6.4

(2.9)



Total gross profit $ 1,263.5 $ 1,308.0 $ (44.5)

(3.4) $ 3,840.5 $ 3,962.6 $ (122.1)

(3.1)











































































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

60,690

55,464

5,226

9.4

177,094

169,391

7,703

4.5

Used

69,670

75,235

(5,565)

(7.4)

201,875

231,367

(29,492)

(12.7)







130,360

130,699

(339)

(0.3)

378,969

400,758

(21,789)

(5.4)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 51,373 $ 51,509 $ (136)

(0.3) $ 52,364 $ 50,605 $ 1,759

3.5

Used $ 28,068 $ 29,885 $ (1,817)

(6.1) $ 28,164 $ 30,154 $ (1,990)

(6.6)





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 4,048 $ 5,930 $ (1,882)

(31.7) $ 4,603 $ 6,048 $ (1,445)

(23.9)

Used $ 1,748 $ 1,873 $ (125)

(6.7) $ 1,915 $ 1,783 $ 132

7.4

Finance and insurance $ 2,759 $ 2,755 $ 4

0.1 $ 2,765 $ 2,716 $ 49

1.8

Total variable operations(1) $ 5,578 $ 6,350 $ (772)

(12.2) $ 5,936 $ 6,302 $ (366)

(5.8)















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,























2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

46.5

43.0

46.9

42.4

















Used vehicle

31.3

36.0

30.9

36.9

















Parts and service

16.8

15.5

16.8

15.1

















Finance and insurance, net

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.4

















Other

-

0.1

0.1

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

19.4

25.1

21.2

25.9

















Used vehicle

9.8

10.9

10.6

11.0

















Parts and service

42.3

36.3

40.8

35.6

















Finance and insurance

28.5

27.5

27.3

27.5

















Other

-

0.2

0.1

-























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

7.9

11.5

8.8

12.0



















Used vehicle - retail

6.2

6.3

6.8

5.9



















Parts and service

47.4

46.2

47.2

46.2



















Total

18.8

19.7

19.4

19.6























(1)

Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

