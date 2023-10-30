Mohr Partners Unveils Inspirational Video: Chairman & CEO's Values Drive Commitment to Diversity

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a commercial real estate advisory & outsourcing firm, and its Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya are proud to present a collaborative video that delves into the background of the tenets that drive the company's mission.

The production highlights the influence of Shibuya's father, Robert Kinji Shibuya, and how Kinji's values of respect, determination and cultural inclusion have been instrumental in shaping Mohr Partners' core principles as one of the largest certified Minority Business Enterprises in commercial real estate.

"Mohr Partners' commitment to diversity and inclusion is deeply rooted in the beliefs I inherited from my father," Robert Shibuya said. "With this video, we aim to shed light on the importance of respecting all individuals, remaining determined in our endeavors and fostering a diverse and inclusive corporate culture."

Premiered on October 23 at the 2023 National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Annual Conference & Exchange, the video is the result of a remarkable partnership.

Michele Shibuya, Mohr Partners' Chief Operating Officer and Robert's wife, attended in July the NMSDC Kellogg Advanced Management Executive Program (AMEP). This event, led by supplier diversity expert and AMEP Academic Director James H. Lowry, is a four-day immersive program that fosters growth for minority-owned businesses.

There, she met with Joseph Patton of the Kellogg School of Management.

"As a part of the session I teach, I choose one business to highlight, delivering an impromptu narrative to not only unlock the richness that is woven into the background of the business, but also the heritage and lineage that continues to drive it forward," Patton said. "I was inspired to share Robert Shibuya's story with this year's AMEP class."

Struck by the impact of Kinji Shibuya's story as a professional wrestler who graciously and honorably raised a family in California, Patton and Michele Shibuya decided to collaborate to share the message to a wider audience.

Patton developed and provided the narration to the video and asked Shezad and Hussain Manjee of DHD Films, fellow AMEP alumni, to animate and produce it.

"The partnership between Joseph Patton and Shezad and Hussain Manjee of DHD Films has given us the opportunity to convey our values and commitment to diversity in a unique and impactful way," Michele Shibuya said. "It's a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration."

The video will be accessible to the public at mohrpartners.com, the Mohr Partners' YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/@MohrPartners) and LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/mohr-partners).

