NFP Appoints Meg McSherry to Lead Property and Casualty Business in Atlantic Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has hired Meg McSherry to lead the P&C business in its Atlantic region. In this role, McSherry will work with Atlantic region, industry group and risk practice leaders to grow the commercial P&C business. This includes supporting new business and client acquisition/retention and managing the region's commercial P&C account teams. She will have a dual reporting relationship with Ethan Foxman, president, Atlantic region, and Tim DeSett, executive vice president, P&C.

"I'm excited to welcome Meg to NFP and advance the integration of our P&C expertise and capabilities," said Foxman. "She is a proven leader who has extensive experience working with regional, national and international companies in the private equity, real estate and hospitality industries. Meg understands the needs of each business and how to align resources to help clients effectively mitigate risks and protect their assets."

McSherry comes to NFP from Marsh, where she served in a variety of roles, most recently as its US and Canada Specialty sales leader. In this role, she oversaw the company's sales strategies in various specialty practices, including financial lines, cyber, aviation, construction, credit specialties, energy and power, marine, cargo and logistics. Prior to this, she served as Marsh's office head and corporate client leader for the Carolinas and vice president and deputy industry practice leader for Chubb. She also held leadership roles with The Hartford and MasterCard and started her career with Chubb as an underwriter.

"We're thrilled to welcome Meg to NFP, and we're eager to benefit from the wealth of experience, relationships and expertise she has accumulated over more than two decades in sales, risk management and underwriting," said DeSett. "Her vision and leadership will be instrumental in elevating alignment within our P&C business, both nationally and regionally, enhancing our ability to provide clients with the capabilities and solutions they need."

"This is an exciting opportunity with a company that's growing, investing in specialized expertise and continuously advancing a people-first culture," said McSherry. "I look forward to utilizing my experience and collaborating with my new NFP colleagues to create and deliver innovative commercial P&C solutions and exceptional service that make a meaningful difference for clients."

