Bridgestone Teams Up with Dustin Williams at SEMA to Feature Potenza RE-71RS Tires on Four Custom Builds

Bridgestone Teams Up with Dustin Williams at SEMA to Feature Potenza RE-71RS Tires on Four Custom Builds

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced it has teamed up with automotive YouTuber and Instagram star Dustin Williams on four custom car builds that will be equipped with and feature Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2023. Custom vehicles on display include: 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R - R33, 2015 Subaru WRX, 2023 Nissan Z and 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

Bridgestone x Dustin Williams 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 custom build (PRNewswire)

The 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R - R33 will be on display at booth #22811 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (275/35 R18)

Advan Racing wheels

HKS downpipe, super turbo muffler catback exhaust, full piping kit, intercooler and HyperMax coilovers

Bridgestone x Dustin Williams 2015 Subaru WRX custom build (PRNewswire)

The 2015 Subaru WRX will be on display at booth #81190 in the Silver Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (275/35 R18)

ADVAN Racing wheels

Varis Japan body kit

Custom volcanic orange full paint job

Built IAG Performance engine

MAPerformance exhaust, downpipe, header and TMIC

Fortune Auto suspension

Bridgestone x Dustin Williams 2023 Nissan Z custom build (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Nissan Z will be on display at booth #21451 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build is the first Nissan Z with a full Seibon carbon fiber kit and features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (Front: 275/25 R18; Rear: 255/35 R18)

RAYS wheels

Evolved Autosport coilovers

AMS Performance package

Exhaust and downpipes

Bridgestone x Dustin Williams 2023 Honda Civic Type R custom build (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be on display at booth #22911 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (265/35 R18)

RAYS wheels

Varis Japan carbon fiber front lip, hood and wing

A'PEXI Catback exhaust

PRL Motorsports titanium turbo inlet, flex fuel, intake and front mount

Ohlins coilovers

Launched in April 2022, the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS, is engineered for grassroots racing, designed with track day, autocross and endurance racing drivers in mind. The flagship Potenza product, RE-71RS, is a dedicated track tire designed for precision performance, delivering blistering lap times, enhanced steering and grip and extended wear life1. The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire is available in 38 sizes from 15 to 20-inch rim diameters in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Popular fitments include Mazda Miata, Subaru BRZ, Ford Mustang, Porshe Cayman and BMW 3-Series.

1 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Americas, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.