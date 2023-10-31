Consumers Seek More Immersive Travel: EF Go Ahead Tours Answers with Its Largest and Most Diverse Portfolio of Black Friday Deals Ever

Consumers Seek More Immersive Travel: EF Go Ahead Tours Answers with Its Largest and Most Diverse Portfolio of Black Friday Deals Ever

Double-Digit Growth to Regions Like Scandinavia, Africa and Asia Complement Historically-Favorite Destinations; Now All on Deep Sale for Travel Through 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, a premier provider of education-based group travel experiences, announces its annual Black Friday deals with steep discounts that start early – a month in advance of Thanksgiving. The sales, which include select discounts of up to 20% and lightning deals of up to $1,000 off per traveler, coincide with a record increase in consumer demand for group travel and is in line with consumer demand for immersive travel beyond historically-favorite destinations.

2023 was a year for incredible growth across the travel industry as a whole. At EF Go Ahead Tours, just a few of the notable trends included:

In the past 6 months, bookings for multi-country and Food & Wine tours have increased by over 20% compared to the same time last year, suggesting travelers want to delve deeper into various cultures and cuisines.

Bookings to Scandinavia more than doubled when comparing summer 2022 to summer 2023.

Solo travel within a group continues to grow at a triple-digit pace inspiring EF Go Ahead to double its solo-only portfolio to 18 tours, including Africa and Asia .

"We want travelers to feel like they can explore any destination in the world, and form the connections they have been craving," says Heidi Durflinger, President of EF Go Ahead Tours. "Places that feel harder to visit are more attainable with guided group travel. We are excited to offer brand-new tours, even more departure dates, and solo-travel savings this year to help travelers go further and discover both the world and themselves."

A Month of The Deepest, Most Diverse Black Friday Deals Ever

EF Go Ahead Tours' Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales will run through November. Travelers can save up to $600 off/$1,200 per couple with some itineraries discounted by 20% and more on tours through 2025. Plus, there will be surprise lightning deals of up to $1,000 off over the course of the month. These are steep discounts kept secret until the day of and will include future travel at reduced 2023 prices! Cyber Monday deals will include up to $1,000 off per individual or 10% off remaining sales, plus an extra $50 off when booking online.

A weekly breakdown of the month of sales follows:

Sign up TODAY to get Early Access to Black Friday deals with tours through 2024 and 2025. to Black Friday deals with tours through 2024 and 2025.

Sneak Peak : A Week in Spain : Barcelona , Madrid & Seville Prices from: $2,989

11/11, Singles Day: Free private rooms on limited departure dates and ALL solo tours on sale. See why solo tour sales grew over 100% in the past few months!



Sneak Peek Sale: Budapest , Vienna & Prague Prices from: $2,689

Sneak Peek Sale: Bali & Java: Culture & Landscapes of Indonesia Prices from: $3,039

Black Friday: Unbeatable savings on all destinations. For the first time ever, an extra $100 off on all tours! Look out for special Lightning deals and extras such as free excursions.



Cyber Monday: Buy more, save more & an extra $50 off when booking online.



Sneak Peek Sales for Black Friday + Cyber Monday: upon embargoed request.

AN UNPARALLELED TRAVEL PARTNER:

travel style for everyone that is deeply rooted in education. From small-group (10-22) to solo with a food and wine or adventure focus, there is afor everyone that is deeply rooted in education.

Flexible Travel Policies. Book & Rebook with Confidence.

AutoPay financial planning with $99 down and interest-free payment plans. financial planning withdown and interest-free payment plans.

Travelers can visit www.goaheadtours.com for more information and to see all available trips. Check out some of the amazing destinations on EF Go Ahead Tours' Instagram and Facebook .

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 175 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is part of EF Education First, the world's largest international education company that was founded in 1965. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF Education First has 612 offices and schools in 50 countries.

