Pearl Health Releases Annual Report and Survey Findings on the State of Primary Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health, a leading provider of physician enablement and risk management technology and services, has announced the publication of its 2023 Primary Care Pulse Report . With survey responses from more than 200 primary care physicians (PCPs), follow-up interviews, and secondary research and analysis, the report identifies many of the challenges, impediments, and frustrations that PCPs face today, as well as opportunities to achieve greater satisfaction in their work, greater financial reward, and better outcomes for patients and the healthcare system through value-based care.

Primary Care Pulse (PRNewswire)

Pearl's 2023 Primary Care Pulse Report has insights based on survey responses from more than 200 primary care providers.

"Despite the benefits of value-based care and its growing momentum, it's no secret that the majority of PCPs still feel overworked, under-resourced, and inadequately rewarded," said Michael Kopko, CEO & Co-Founder of Pearl Health. "We're publishing the Primary Care Pulse Report to give these physicians a voice — to shed light on the good, the bad, and the change required to realize the promise of healthcare's shift to value."

The 2023 Primary Care Pulse Report focuses on three key themes to identify challenges and opportunities in primary care and help PCPs navigate the rapidly shifting landscape on the road to value-based care:

Compensation and Payment Models, including survey findings that only 2 in 10 PCPs report feeling fairly compensated and 3 in 10 believe their pay allows them to provide holistic patient care. Value-Based Care Adoption, including the rise of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and how they are helping to alleviate major primary care pain points — with survey findings that PCPs participating in ACOs are 56% more likely to report feeling fairly compensated and 15% more likely to believe their pay allows them to provide holistic patient care. Systemic Barriers to Value-Based Care, including an exploration of the payment models, care models, and insights needed to move toward more proactive, whole-person care.

Pearl Health's 2023 Primary Care Pulse Report shows that, while many PCPs are disheartened by the current state of primary care in the United States, others remain optimistic. Obstacles to more holistic patient care, better provider satisfaction, and improved compensation persist, but many respondents report seeing a brighter future ahead.

"By incentivizing doctors to provide high-quality healthcare, value-based payment systems allow physicians to spend more time with each patient," said Primary Care Pulse survey respondent Dr. Brian Mathwich, MD, family medicine practitioner at Ascent Medical Group. "This will ultimately improve outcomes and patient satisfaction while reducing physician burnout."

Download the Primary Care Pulse: https://join.pearlhealth.com/2023-primary-care-pulse-report

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is democratizing access to value in healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare's ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised more than $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp, and SV Angel, and has grown to serve customers in 43 states and Washington, DC. Learn more at: www.pearlhealth.com

Media contact:

Madison Klein

madison.klein@pearlhealth.com

Pearl Health is democratizing access to value in healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pearl Health