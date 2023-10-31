Trifecta Med Spa INTRODUCES SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® for Improved Skin Smoothness of the Cheeks

First-Ever US FDA-Approved Hyaluronic Acid Intradermal Microdroplet Injection Approved for Improved Skin Smoothness of The Cheeks Available to Patients at Trifecta Med Spa in October 1st

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trifecta Med Spa is excited to introduce Allergan Aesthetics SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® to improve facial skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.1 SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® is the first and only intradermal microdroplet injection for skin smoothness treatment available in the US with results lasting through six months with optimal treatment. 1†

"Excited for SKINVIVE™'s FDA approval; top solution for skin quality." - Dr.

Edward Fruitman

To visit Trifecta Med Spa, book your appointment here:

Dr. Edward Fruitman- Trifecta Med Spa owner and Medical Director of Trifecta Med Group have said: "We're excited for the FDA approval announcement for SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® and can't wait to offer this to our patients Skin quality is among the top concerns our patients express when seeking aesthetic treatments. SKINVIVE™ can improve the smoothness of the cheeks leading to skin that looks more hydrated through six months with optimal treatment."

SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® is a smooth, injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gel that contains a small amount of local anesthetic (lidocaine).1 Unlike other facial injectables that enhance and augment the treatment area, SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® increases hydration within the skin to improve cheek smoothness. SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® is a specialized smooth, hydrating gel that flows easily into the skin and is approved for all Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-VI, lightest to darkest, addressing an important unmet need in the category.2

The product was designed with global skin health experts to improve skin quality and smoothness of the cheeks leading to a lasting glow.1 We believe that due to improved skin smoothness, light reflects better off the cheek area, resulting in patients reporting a lasting glow. Treatment is minimally invasive, offers little to no downtime, and provides results over the course of six months without requiring a recurring series of treatments.1†

Once SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® is available for treatment, patients can learn about this unique product during their consultation. 1

The majority of subjects in the clinical study reported experiencing side effects such as redness, lumps/bumps, swelling, bruising, tenderness, pain, firmness, discoloration, and itching at the injection sites, as reported in their 30-day daily diaries. These side effects were usually mild (causing little discomfort and no effect on daily activities) or moderate (causing some discomfort and effect on daily activities) in severity, although a few participants experienced severe side effects (causing great discomfort and effect on daily activities). Investigators also reported needle abrasion and papule at the injection site. While rare, some participants experienced side effects that lasted longer than 30 days; however, most side effects went away on their own within 30 days. 1

About Trifecta Med Group:

A leader of advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments, Trifecta Med Group encompasses three distinct pillars: Trifecta Health, Trifecta Med Spa, and Red Carpet Aesthetics. Each pillar stands committed to the holistic well-being of its patrons. With an extensive range of treatments from Botox to Non-surgical Facelift, the Med Spa finds itself among the top 1% of all US practices utilizing Allergan products. Located in the heart of New York City and Hewlett Long Island, Trifecta Med Spa promises excellence, innovation, and transformation.

1 Glow was reported by patients using a validated scale that included satisfaction with how radiant their skin looked.

† Optimal treatment with SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® may require an optional touch-up one month after initial treatment to achieve the desired aesthetic outcome and is dependent on patient need. 1

"Trifecta Med Spa Logo - Pioneering Skin Excellence as the Top Med Spa in New York." (PRNewswire)

"The introduction of SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® post its FDA approval is a monumental step in aesthetic treatments. Ensuring hydration and smoothness, it addresses one of the primary concerns our patients have voiced," articulates Dr. Edward Fruitman - Medical Director of Trifecta Med Spa (PRNewswire)

