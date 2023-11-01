Ardagh Group issues 2023 Sustainability Report

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (Ardagh), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging, has today published its 2023 Sustainability Report. Covering the reporting period of 2021 and 2022, the report shares noteworthy progress on its sustainability journey underpinning ambitious targets while continuing to create long-term value for stakeholders and communities alike.

Key highlights from the 2023 report include:

Progress to reduce water, energy and greenhouse gas emissions from operations.

Implementation of science-based emissions reduction and social sustainability strategies across Ardagh's operating businesses, Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) and Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP).

Expanded reporting on sustainability goals and progress under the GRI standard.

The launch of Ardagh for Education programme in North America with an up to $50 million investment through Project Lead the Way. In addition, Ardagh for Education was launched in Germany with an up to €5 million investment to partner with Wissenfabrik.

With regards to sustainability certification, EcoVadis, one of the most trusted and independent sustainability rating platforms, has for two consecutive years awarded Ardagh the prestigious platinum rating.

In 2022, AMP and AGP received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for their respective near-term targets to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

"Our products, made from permanent materials and therefore inherently sustainable and circular in nature, position Ardagh and our operating businesses strongly within the circular economy," said Paul Coulson, Chairman of Ardagh. "We remain focused on progressing our sustainability roadmap and will continue to take action to lead the transition to the low carbon circular economy, of which we are proud that our packaging products are a part of."

For more information about sustainability at Ardagh and to review a copy of Ardagh's 2023 Sustainability Report, please visit ardaghgroup.com/sustainability.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with annualised sales of approximately $9 billion.

