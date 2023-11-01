Demystifying the Relationship Between Nutrition and Sleep: MyFitnessPal Introduces New App Integration to Deepen Understanding of Food's Impact on Sleep

The No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app shares new data on the state of sleep for adults and shares new sleep nutrition plan to pair with the app integration

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. approaches the end of Daylight Savings, MyFitnessPal is introducing Sleep: a new integration feature that helps members make connections between foods eaten and their quality of sleep. The globe's top nutrition and fitness tracking app now has the capabilities to capture sleep data from a wide assortment of popular, bestselling apps and trackers across iOS and Android. As users log in and access the 'Sleep' section of the app, sleep data from the day before will be presented, alongside their food diary and nutritional information. Premium users will also have the ability to see time-stamps associated with logged food entries.

"MyFitnessPal is constantly evolving in our mission to bring users quality data and insights that can inform their food decisions to meet their goals," said Jason Peterson, Chief Technology Officer for MyFitnessPal. "It's no secret that both nutrition and sleep are important to our health, but the relationship between the two is often overlooked. We're excited to bring new understanding to the quest for a good night's rest and continue supporting the journey to overall health and wellness."

The Sleep feature on MyFitnessPal can be accessed when users pair the app with Health Connect (for Android users) or Apple Health (for iOs users). MyFitnessPal Sleep displays the data from Health Connect, pairing with Google Fit/Pixel, Oura, Whoop, Fitbit, and Samsung, while Apple Health users can pair their Apple iPhone and Watch, Oura, Whoop, Sleep Cycle, Pillow, Withings, Sleep++, and Auto Sleep.

"What you eat, drink, and do in the hours leading up to bedtime can make or break how well you sleep. MyFitnessPal is giving users clear, direct insight on the impacts of nutrition on their quality of sleep in the palm of their hand with the new Sleep integration," says sleep expert, neurologist, and MyFitnessPal partner, Dr. Chris Winter . "Whether trying to figure out how to stay asleep or determine the foods that support sleep the best, this is a great tool to utilize to maximize nutrition and break the cycle of exhaustion."

To better understand users' relationship between sleep, nutrition, and other impactful external factors, MyFitnessPal commissioned a global study1 that revealed:

Poor Sleep Quality: Nearly a quarter (23%) of Americans rate their quality of sleep as poor, and nearly a third (32%) of Americans say their sleep quality has gotten worse in the past year. Sleep can be difficult without a consistent routine, which 48% of respondents say they are currently missing. An irregular sleep routine is one of the key contributing factors for those who struggle to fall or stay asleep, along with stress/anxiety and excessive use of electronic devices before bed.





Late Night Snacking: Nearly half (47%) of survey respondents agree that they tend to consume unhealthy snacks late at night when they have trouble sleeping. When late night snacking, 33% of people report that they indulge in sugary or high-fat snacks, doing so at least 1-3 times a week. However, 41% of people do try to make an effort to avoid eating during late-night hours ( 9-11pm ) in order to improve sleep quality.





Exercising is Good for Sleep: 58% of people say exercising has a positive impact on their sleep quality. However, when experiencing poor sleep, 77% will opt for additional sleep rather than exercise. One-third (33%) of people still strive to maintain a balance between the two.

"External factors greatly impact our sleep quality, as demonstrated by survey results showing stress, anxiety, and phone time before bed disrupting a full night's rest. With these factors at play, leaning into good nutrition habits, hydration, and a solid sleep routine is an easy way to create structure and positively impact sleep," said Dr. Winter.

Alongside the integration, MyFitnessPal is also offering members a free Eat Right, Sleep Tight plan that aims to help users break the cycle of exhaustion with a 5 day plan that addresses meal timing, hydration, and a bedtime routine for a restful, restorative night's sleep.

The Eat Right, Sleep Tight plan is now available on MyFitnessPal, and can be downloaded for free via App Store and Google Play .

