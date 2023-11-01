First Tech Federal Credit Union Appoints Jeff Prelle to Chief Risk Officer

Recognized leader to accelerate First Tech's enterprise risk management function for continued growth and exceptional member experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore. , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union , the nation's ninth-largest credit union, announced the appointment of Jeff Prelle to Chief Risk Officer (CRO), a new role where he will oversee enterprise risk management and lead measuring and reporting risk management for the credit union. Prelle will report directly to the First Tech Board of Directors and President and CEO Greg Mitchell.

Prelle joins First Tech with over 20 years of leadership experience mitigating organizational risk, managing data governance and privacy functions, and establishing sustainable enterprise operations for several financial institutions, private equity companies, and risk management firms, including Moody's Analytics. Most recently, Prelle served as the EVP of Enterprise Risk at Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), where he oversaw enterprise risk, operational risk, model risk, and third-party risk, as well as environmental, social, and governance operations.

As CRO, Prelle is charged with leading key parts of First Tech's credit risk management function, cyber and IT risk management divisions, and second line of defense operations. Specifically, he will utilize his expertise in navigating regulatory and accounting compliance to serve as the primary executive responsible for assessing and addressing risk management, supporting enterprise growth and service to its members and employees.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the First Tech community," said First Tech President and CEO Greg Mitchell. "Jeff's guidance and expertise in enterprise risk management will be instrumental in advancing the safety and security of our members and employees, ensuring First Tech's long-term relevancy and viability."

"I'm honored to join First Tech and be another driving force for the organization's member-first philosophy. With ever-evolving market conditions, we must continue prioritizing the credit union's safety and soundness, and I look forward to implementing effective risk management practices that drive continued growth and an exceptional member experience," said Prelle.

