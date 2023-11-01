Military Families Campaign Raises Awareness of Infertility in the Military Community, Expands Access to Quality Care to Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members

The Prelude Network™ celebrates National Veteran and Military Families Month with special offers to members of the US Armed Forces who require reproductive medicine to help build their families.

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Veteran and Military Families Month The Prelude Network® (Prelude) honors the members of the US Armed Forces by expanding accessibility to premium reproductive services to veterans and active-duty personnel through its Military Families Month campaign.

The Prelude Network (PRNewswire)

Prelude is the largest network of fertility clinics in North America. Throughout November, clinics within Prelude will offer special promotions to military members for a range of services, including consultations, ultrasounds, bloodwork, and treatment options like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) regardless of their background, sexual orientation, or reason for needing assisted reproductive medicine.

This program comes on the heels of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) updating a new, more inclusive definition of infertility to include single people and those within the LGBTQ+ community, noting infertility can also be characterized by "the need for medical intervention, including, but not limited to, the use of donor gametes or donor embryos in order to achieve a successful pregnancy either as an individual or with a partner."

Historically, accessing fertility services has been limited for service members as they must meet stringent criteria set by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). While the VA recognizes that many factors contribute to infertility in both men and women, it requires a service-connected cause of infertility. Additionally, those who are aspiring single parents or who need sperm/egg donor services cannot access fertility benefits through the VA. At the same time, over 65% of military-connected respondents have faced family-building challenges, according to the 2021 Blue Star Families annual lifestyle survey.

"Unfortunately, an overwhelming number of our military personnel and their partners have experienced the heartbreak of fertility challenges and many also face inequality to accessible reproductive care – this after they've bravely sacrificed their lives for our own freedoms," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™ , the parent company to Prelude. "Through our Military Families campaign, Inception is doing its part honor, serve, and support our military members by helping improve that accessibility."

The Prelude Military Families campaign includes a poignant video featuring Prelude doctors, including former military member Dr. Jason Griffith , Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist (REI) and Practice Director at Aspire HFI in Houston, Texas, who discussed his time as a service member and how he connects to his military patients. Dr. David Prokai, REI at Aspire Fertility Austin is also featured in the video, discussing his work as a fertility specialist and helping our military members build their families. Viewers can also hear from Prelude patients about accessing fertility care as service members.

For active and retired service members interested in learning more about Prelude's Military Families Month offer, please visit Prelude's Military Families Campaign page.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 75 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

