CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Mollys Products' Sodium Hydroxide Due to Risk of Chemical Burns and Irritation to the Skin and Eyes, and Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirements; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Mollys Products' sodium hydroxide products because they do not comply with the child resistant packaging requirements under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

The packaging of the products is not child resistant so children can easily access the substance, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).

The seller listed on Walmart.com, Burgess Jackson, Inc. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has not agreed to recall the Mollys Products' sodium hydroxide or offer a remedy to consumers.

The Mollys Products' sodium hydroxide products were sold online exclusively at www.walmart.com from March 2018 through March 2023 for about $15 for the 2-pound (32 ounces) bottle. CPSC evaluated the 2-pound (32 ounces) bottles and is aware Mollys Products also sold 5-pound (80 ounces) bottles. The white label on the products displays the brand name, bottle size, "NaOH," "Sodium Hydroxide" and a warning to wear gloves. The 32-ounce bottles have "Food Grade 99%" on the label.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the bottles immediately and dispose of the product in accordance with local disposal laws.

Due to sodium hydroxide being corrosive and reactive with water, consumers should not pour it down the drain or dispose of it in the trash as sodium hydroxide can cause bodily harm or property damage. Consumers should bring the sodium hydroxide to their local hazardous waste disposal site. Check the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Hazardous Waste Programs and U.S. State Environmental Agencies page to find a disposal site. Prior to disposal, consumers should store the product out of the sight and reach of children. Report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

