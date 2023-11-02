Daily Harvest Introduces Pasta That Feels Like a Party

Live it up in your living room with new primavera, bolognese and pesto dishes

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, today announced a new collection of gluten-free pasta dishes that are packed with saucy veggies and ready in minutes. With its bubbled-for-hours flavor, Pasta by Daily Harvest is delicious and indulgent but brings the nutritional balance the brand is known for.

Three rich flavors: Zucchini + Gigante Bean Primavera, Tomato Basil + Portobello Bolognese and White Bean + Spinach Pesto, can be a satisfying center-of-the-plate meal for two or the perfect side. The collection features noodles made from whole ancient grains and legumes, five or more vegetables per dish, 8g of protein or more per dish plus plenty of fiber. Each offering is free from dairy, refined oils, fillers and added starches.

To celebrate the launch, Daily Harvest is bringing its pasta offerings to life with a pair of exciting partnerships. First, 2023 TCS New York City Marathon participants will get a taste of the new collection at Brooklyn-based apparel brand Bandit Running's popup at Shopify NY (131 Greene Street) this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5. As athletes prepare to lace up their shoes for Sunday's main event, they'll enjoy food, drinks, exclusive apparel and more.

Then, for those who enjoy pairing food and fashion, look no further than Daily Harvest's collaboration with New York City-born ready-to-wear brand Dauphinette (a.k.a. "The Happiest Brand on Earth"). Designer Olivia Cheng's capsule collection features pasta-inspired home items and a bespoke, hand-sewn pasta dress. The collaboration marries the motivations of both brands: delicious food, sustainability and coloring outside the lines. Find out how to get the goods beginning Thursday, Nov. 9 at fruitveg.co/dhxdauphinette .

Zucchini + Gigante Bean Primavera

A saucy springtime pasta you can eat all year round? Get into it. Our gluten-free primavera pasta is packed with colorful veggies and yellow lentil casarecce—a twisty pasta that clings to luscious and herby cauliflower sauce. This asparagus, cauliflower and zucchini dish is an excellent source of fiber (grazie, beans and grains) and touts 11 grams of protein per serving.

Tomato Basil + Portobello Bolognese

When all you want is a bottomless bowl of Nonna's bolognese, these noodles deliver. Jammy tomatoes and onions coat gluten-free sedani—noodles perfect for catching sauce. Basil brings brightness, oregano adds herby flair and portobello mushrooms deliver a hearty bite. Hemp seeds and black lentils add 8 grams of protein per serving and plenty of fiber, while spinach brings the greens.

White Bean + Spinach Pesto

Craving pasta, but want to eat your greens, too? Have both, we say. Our nut-free pesto is built on sunflower seed butter, basil, garlic, and lemon—plus a dash of nutritional yeast for cheeziness. It all clings to ancient grain sedani—a tubular, gluten-free pasta perfect for catching heaps of herby sauce. Artichokes and beans deliver a good source of fiber and 8 grams of protein per serving.

Pasta by Daily Harvest maximizes the fun times as the weather turns colder, while knocking down preconceived notions about how pasta can make you feel. All three dishes are now available on DailyHarvest.com for $11.99 each.

