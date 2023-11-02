Distinguished Industry Experts Join the Markaaz Advisory Board

Markaaz expands its Advisory Board with three recognized industry leaders: Jodi Caro, Todd Hartman, and Michael Marcus.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markaaz is pleased to announce the addition of three distinguished industry leaders to its Advisory Board: Jodi Caro, General Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Ulta Beauty, Todd Hartman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer at Best Buy, and Michael Marcus, Senior Advisor at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Michael is also an advisor to many VC/PE-backed companies and Fortune 100 leaders.

Markaaz operates the world's only comprehensive global directory of small business information and the industry's first two-sided platform that empowers businesses to efficiently verify, onboard, and monitor their small business customers. At the heart of Markaaz's vision is the desire to enable small businesses by giving them access to resources, capital, and opportunities that they need to grow.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jodi, Todd, and Michael to our Advisory Board as we move into our next major phase of growth," said Markaaz Founder and CEO, Hany Fam. "Their extensive experience in their respective fields, combined with their commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission to create responsible solutions that help small businesses grow."

Jodi Caro, General Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Ulta Beauty, brings to the Advisory Board a deep understanding of governance, legal and regulatory matters as well as M&A experience across multiple industries. Her passion for and leadership expertise in ESG will play a pivotal role in guiding Markaaz's mission to drive sustainable impact for our customers.

"Markaaz is a trailblazer," said Caro. "The company is solving long-standing industry challenges by finding, matching, and verifying legitimate small businesses while setting an example of responsible business operations. The fact that ESG has been a core value from the beginning is important to customers as well as inspiring for other growing businesses."

Todd Hartman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer at Best Buy will bring his valuable experience in enterprise risk management, data security, and customer data privacy to the Advisory Board. His background positions him as a key contributor in the data management and risk mitigation facets of Markaaz's mission.

''The role of risk assessment and management technologies is increasingly important for companies big and small," said Hartman. "Having spent nearly two decades guiding Best Buy through compliance and fraud work, and understanding the need for efficient solutions at scale, I am excited to support Markaaz on its mission."

Michael Marcus, Senior Advisor to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), brings his strategic acumen and his comprehensive knowledge of global business trends. His insights into business transformation and sustainability will provide valuable strategic direction to Markaaz's management team, including its product roadmap.

"Markaaz addresses a clear problem that needs to be solved. Their solutions are results-driven, easy to implement, and have the potential to establish an entirely new standard in the market." Marcus continued, "This will allow many more small businesses to access the essential services they need to thrive."

Markaaz's Advisory Board is instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and ensuring it stands at the global forefront of innovative solutions to support small businesses. With the addition of Jodi Caro, Todd Hartman, and Michael Marcus, Markaaz gains further depth in the realms of strategy, retail, governance, and sustainability.

About Markaaz:

Markaaz is a global technology company on a mission to revolutionize the world of small business information and empower enterprises and small businesses alike. Our core innovations are the world's only comprehensive global directory of small business information and a unique dual-sided platform, crafted by data experts and enhanced by AI/ML. At Markaaz, we believe in driving revenue growth for our customers and improving economic benefits for small businesses. Our commitment goes beyond profit to fostering a thriving ecosystem where small businesses can access the resources, capital, and opportunities they need to succeed.

