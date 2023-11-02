TED'S MONTANA GRILL TOASTS TO 21 YEARS WITH COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE, NEW PREMIUM ITEMS & GLUTEN-FREE MENU EXPANSION

TED'S MONTANA GRILL TOASTS TO 21 YEARS WITH COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE, NEW PREMIUM ITEMS & GLUTEN-FREE MENU EXPANSION

Cocktails for a Cause Campaign to Support CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted's Montana Grill, a classic American restaurant known for its made-from-scratch, elevated comfort food, will launch a dine-in fundraising program from Nov. 6 – Dec. 31, 2023. Ted's will also debut hand-crafted cocktails, chef features, gluten-free menu selections, and top-shelf tequilas for its 21st anniversary.

Ted's Montana Grill launches Cocktails for a Cause to support Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) - a non-profit organization that provides financial relief for food and beverage employees with children who are unable to work due to a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.From Nov. 6 - Dec. 31, when guests order Ted's new hand-crafted cocktails, an Espresso Martini or a Huckleberry Mule, all proceeds will benefit CORE. (PRNewswire)

"Ted's invites our guests and our communities to help us exceed last year's fundraising results of $25,000 ," said Ted's CEO and Co-founder George McKerrow

Ted's new craft cocktails include its modern classic Espresso Martini and subtly sweet Huckleberry Mule featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka – all of the proceeds of each cocktail will support Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE). The non-profit organization provides financial relief for food and beverage employees with children who are unable to work due to a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

"Hardworking team members make difficult sacrifices of being away from their family to serve their communities. When these valuable team members are unable to work due to one of these situations, they need every ounce of our support," said Ted's CEO and Co-founder George McKerrow. "Ted's invites our guests and our communities to help us exceed last year's fundraising results of $25,000. CORE provides assistance in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico – together, we can help make a huge impact nationwide by simply ordering a cocktail."

In addition to its new cocktails, Ted's is the only restaurant in the U.S. to offer its latest chef feature – Bison Steak Frites. Other new menu items include dry-aged, Bone-In Delmonico Bison Steaks at select locations and the return of a guest favorite, seasonal Apple Pecan Crisp. Ted's has also enhanced its sophisticated bar experience with four new high-end tequilas – Corazon Blanco (House Premium Tequila), Casamigos Reposado, Herradura Silver, and Herradura Anejo.

In time for Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month (November), Ted's signature starters, Bison Nachos and Bison Chili, are now gluten-free. Guests seeking gluten-free options can enjoy a large selection of award-winning burgers on a gluten-free bun, French fries and chips made fresh to order with Certified 100 percent Idaho potatoes, and more. Ted's Montana Grill follows a strict protocol to ensure that each gluten-free menu item is prepared properly.

Guests can support CORE and enjoy its latest offerings for lunch or dinner at their nearest Ted's location. Ted's will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so its team can enjoy well-deserved time with family and friends.

For more information on Ted's Montana Grill, please visit www.tedsmontanagrill.com

Media Contact: Krista Joiner, kjoiner@marieberlin.com

Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) provides assistance in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. (PRNewswire)

Ted’s Montana Grill has debuted two new hand-crafted cocktails to benefit Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), chef features, gluten-free menu selections, and top-shelf tequilas. Pictured from left to right: Seasonal Apple Pecan Crisp, Huckleberry Mule, Jalapeño Huckleberry Margarita, Bison Steak Frites, Gluten-Free Bison Nachos, Espresso Martini. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ted's Montana Grill