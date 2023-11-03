BLUETTI Unveils AC2A and AC70 Portable Generators for Fall Adventures

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crisp air and vibrant colors of fall beckon people to the great outdoors. But before heading out on the weekend camping trips or cozy cabin getaways, people need a reliable power source to keep their gadgets charged and comforts in check. And BLUETTI, a trusted name in portable generators, is introducing its latest innovations just in time to get all ready for their fall excursions.

On November 2nd at 7 PM PDT, the company's new AC2A and AC70 portable power systems will hit the US market. Until then, consumers can get them at an unbeatable early-bird price on its website and Amazon.

Introducing the AC2A Portable Generator: Power in the Palm of the Hand

The AC2A weighs only 3.6 kg (7.9 lbs) and slips easily into backpack. It's about the size of a toaster and has a built-in handle for one-handed carrying, so users can take it anywhere.

But don't let its size fool you, the AC2A delivers a 300W AC output with a 600W surge. It powers everything from phones and tablets to LED string lights, projectors, and CPAP machines. Its six ports, including a high-speed 100W USB-C port and a wireless charging pad, cover all power needs on the go. Charging the AC2A is a snap. Users can plug it into a wall outlet for 270W input, taking just 1.4 hours for a full recharge. Or they can opt for the 200W solar charging option and recharge it in 1.5 hours to have a stable power supply wherever they go. Plus, the AC2A has the company's lowest no-load loss at just 7.5W, making it an energy-efficient choice.

Compared to its predecessor, the 4.6kg EB3A, the AC2A is lighter and more user-friendly. It automatically stops charging when it's fully charged, so users don't need to manually unplug the cable. That's one less thing to worry about during outdoor adventures. Plus, to save energy and preserve battery health, it can be turned off at any time while charging. The AC2A even solves a common problem with portable power stations - dead batteries that won't recharge. This beast can instantly activate when connected to a power source, ensuring they're never left powerless in the wilderness.

The icing on the cake? The AC2A is available at an initial price of just US$179. As a special bonus, readers can get an extra discount of $5 by using the code PRAC2A during the debut price period -- Nov 2 to Nov 17.

Introducing the AC70 Portable Generator: A Mobile Powerhouse

Meet the AC70, the upgraded version of the beloved 716Wh/800W EB70S. With a generous capacity of 768Wh, it easily handles long road trips and emergency backup scenarios. A 1,000W continuous output with an impressive 2,000W peak covers a wide range of appliances from refrigerators and slow cookers to coffee makers. The AC70 can even run high inductive load appliances that typically draw 2,000W, such as mini kettles, hairdryers, or small power tools.

What sets the AC70 apart is its flexibility in charging options and charging speed. Users can juice it up through wall outlets, solar panels, car chargers, or generators. As one of BLUETTI's fastest portable power stations, it goes from 0% to 80% in just 45 minutes and achieves a full charge in a mere 1.5 hours via 850W AC charging. But that's not all; the AC70 can also efficiently harness the power of the sun. At up to 500W of solar input, it can be fully charged in just 2 hours with optimal sunshine.

The AC70 outdoor generator is a giant leap forward from its precursor, the EB70S. Not only does it charge faster, but it also has an onboard charger that allows people to charge the unit directly from a wall outlet without the need for a bulky adapter. In addition, the AC70 can serve as a reliable backup power source with its UPS function and switch over in 20ms. If anyone loses power while working from home or in a van, they can still be productive without missing a beat.

And if that's not enough, the AC70 can be monitored and managed through the BLUETTI App via Bluetooth. Buyers can check charge and discharge levels, battery percentage, and more in real-time. On the phone, they can also adjust settings like Power Lifting mode to unleash its full potential, and ECO mode to help conserve power when it's not in use.

Here's the exciting part - the AC70's debut price is just US$499. As a special bonus, readers can get an extra discount of $15 by using the code PRAC70 during the debut price period -- Nov 2 to Nov 17.

Back up Adventures with Reliable Power

The AC2A and AC70 portable outdoor generators are fitted with durable LiFePO4 batteries for added safety and a longer lifespan of over 3000 cycles. BLUETTI offers them an extended 5-year warranty, backing up the investment in a reliable outdoor companion. Don't miss out on these portable camping power stations for the outdoor experience, because peace of mind is priceless.

