I-Mab Announces Participation at Jefferies and Piper Conferences in November

Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) (the "Company"), a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics, today announced its in-person participation in two conferences in November 2023, the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

I-MAB Logo (PRNewsfoto/I-Mab Biopharma)
I-MAB Logo (PRNewsfoto/I-Mab Biopharma)(PRNewswire)

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (In Person)

Presentation Time

Tuesday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m. GMT (5:30 a.m. EST)

Presenters

Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
Dr. John Hayslip, CMO

Webcast link

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff287/imab/1828028
The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website
at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: Nov 14 – 16, 2023

Management
Participants

Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
Dr. John Hayslip, CMO
Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference (In Person)

Presentation Time

Thursday, November 30th at 8:30 a.m. EST

Presenters

Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
Dr. John Hayslip, CMO

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: Nov 28 – 30, 2023                                   

Management
Participants

Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
Dr. John Hayslip, CMO
Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics. I-Mab's innovative pipeline is driven by internal R&D's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept, Fast-to-Market development strategies, and through global partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedInX, formerly known as Twitter, and WeChat.

I-Mab Contacts

Investors

Media

Tyler Ehler

Gigi Feng

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Chief Communications Officer

IR@i-mabbiopharma.com

PR@i-mabbiopharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-announces-participation-at-jefferies-and-piper-conferences-in-november-301978319.html

SOURCE I-Mab

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.