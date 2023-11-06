RateHawk Unveils Rebranding and Interface Update

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RateHawk.com, an online system for booking hotels, air tickets, and transfers for travel professionals, announced its major rebranding initiative that encompasses an updated corporate identity, strategic reimagining, and the unveiling of a new logo. The new identity will be unveiled at the World Travel Market in London.

RateHawk unveils its rebranding at WTM London (PRNewswire)

The idea behind the rebranding is to honor the role of travel industry professionals. RateHawk recognizes them as unsung superheroes who navigate challenges, adapt to a constantly evolving landscape, and consistently exceed expectations to ensure their clients' satisfaction. The pandemic crisis added further complexity, forcing industry to adopt digital transformation at a level that would typically take years to achieve. Acknowledging the demanding nature of the travel professional's role, RateHawk remains commited to developing tools that empower travel professionals, elevating them to the status of super agents.

Felix Shpilman, CEO of Emerging Travel Group, RateHawk's parent company, commented: "The rebranding mirrors the natural evolution of RateHawk. With a seven-year history, RateHawk has evolved from a B2B hotel-booking system into an advanced platform that offers one of the most extensive hotel supplies in the market and provides a comprehensive spectrum of travel services. What sets us apart is our product-driven DNA, which guides our approach in all endeavors. This forward-thinking mindset positions RateHawk to drive innovation in an industry historically known for its resistance to change and limited online presence.

"Our aim is to liberate our partners from the challenges of navigating digitalization on their own. RateHawk remains committed to tailoring its products to partners' specific requirements. We develop tools that empower professionals to enhance the sale of travel services, introduce solutions that enable conducting business remotely, pioneer new payment methods, all while delivering exceptional service. With RateHawk, partners can rest assured they are not alone in their demanding profession – they are supercharged with top-tier products and professional assistance," added Felix Shpilman.

The new visual identity adopts a black and yellow palette, preserving RateHawk's established legacy while making it more vibrant and memorable. The brand's core yellow color, symbolizing energy and enthusiasm, acquired more vivid and dynamic tone.

The updated logo exudes confidence and boldness and maintains the continuity of the original design, retaining the hawk imagery from which RateHawk derived its name. Much like a hawk that surveys the landscape from above, RateHawk empowers travel agents to spread their wings and expand their horizons, enabling them to navigate offerings and secure the best deals for their customers.

Introducing a novel element to the design system, the yellow spotlight serves as a symbol of the powerful stream that energizes RateHawk's partners, supercharging and empowering them to excel in their roles.

RateHawk is a subsidiary of a global travel company Emerging Travel Group. With a team of over 2,600 employees in 80 countries, Emerging Travel Group achieved a net turnover of $1 billion in 2022.

RateHawk employs over 500 professionals in commercial roles worldwide and has offices in London, Berlin, Milan, Lisbon, Warsaw, Dubai, Limassol, and Wilmington. The platform is used by more than 54,000 travel professionals worldwide. In the first three quarters of 2023, RateHawk's net booking value surged over 100% year-over-year.

The platform features one of the most extensive hotel inventories in the market, with a selection of 2.2 million accommodations carefully aggregated from 210 suppliers, reinforced by 80,000 direct hotel contracts, along with flights of 350 airlines and transfers in 150 countries. RateHawk also seamlessly distributes its hotel inventory through API to global Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), tour operators, and technology companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266522/RateHawk.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266523/RateHawk_Logo.jpg

RateHawk Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RateHawk