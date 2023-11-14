Amogy Releases White Paper Dispelling Common Myths about Ammonia

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc. , a pioneer of carbon-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, today, at the Ammonia Energy Association's Annual Conference, announced the release of its latest white paper titled "Debunking Myths about Ammonia's Safety and Scalability," which can be downloaded on Amogy's website .

While ammonia has traditionally been primarily utilized as a fertilizer base material to enrich crops, it is now gaining recognition as a promising alternative fuel. Its high energy density makes it an ideal candidate for helping decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, such as maritime shipping to power generation. Despite its promise, the ammonia market faces obstacles due to common misconceptions about the chemical. This white paper discusses and debunks eight prevailing myths associated with the production, transportation, storage, handling, and use of ammonia.

"Ammonia will have a prominent position in the global energy transition," said Seonghoon Woo, CEO and co-founder of Amogy. "We are proud to present our latest white paper, a testament to our ongoing commitment to share information about ammonia's pivotal role in the expanding renewable fuel landscape. By debunking common myths, our aim is to foster a broader embrace of ammonia as a clean energy solution."

The "Debunking Myths about Ammonia's Safety and Scalability" white paper is available for download at: https://go.amogy.co/debunking-myths-about-ammonia

About Amogy

Founded in 2020, Amogy is on a mission to unlock the potential of ammonia as a clean energy source, accelerating the global journey to Net Zero and sustaining future generations. With a presence in Brooklyn, Houston, Norway, and Singapore, Amogy is developing fully-integrated ammonia-to-power systems to enable the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy duty transportation.

To date, Amogy's technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck. Currently, the Amogy team is retrofitting a tugboat, poised to become the world's-first ammonia-powered vessel. Amogy is also renovating a $40 million manufacturing facility in Houston, which will launch its commercialization efforts. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more, please visit amogy.co, and follow @amogyinc on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube.

