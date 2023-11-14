Hitachi Vantara and Quobyte Unveil Strategic Alliance at SC23, Elevating Scalable Storage Solutions to New Heights

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Supercomputing Conference, SC23, digital transformation leaders Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., and Quobyte, the innovator in high-performance storage systems, announced a new partnership. This partnership has been established to address the sophisticated data management challenges encountered by the High-Performance Computing (HPC) sector. It aims to make an enterprise class validate solution that meets market needs for performance and reliability.

The collaboration between Hitachi Vantara's VSP data platforms and Quobyte's cutting-edge storage software will usher in a new era of data management, aligning with the evolving needs of modern enterprises and HPC environments.

Ilan Shmargad, SVP Business Development and Alliances at Quobyte, commented: "Our partnership with Hitachi Vantara further enhances our superior filesystem offerings by providing customers with a turnkey, fully integrated solution of superior hardware, software, and support from a trusted global leader. This partnership enables enterprises to run HPCs scale-out and ML/AI workloads effectively and economically. Together, Quobyte provides a high-performance file system with enterprise-grade reliability and features, combined with Hitachi Ventra's excellent hardware, premium support and related services."

Core offerings of the partnership include:

Unmatched Reliability: Experience 100% non-disruptive operations even while delivering massive scale-out performance with Quobyte's advanced filesystem. The ability to add and remove hardware without as a standard feature ensures a seamless operational flow, making data management a hassle-free task.

Enterprise-Grade Features: A comprehensive suite of features such as an intuitive policy engine, robust security features, easy management, snapshots, quotas, and multi-cluster and multi-tenancy, all tailored to meet the rigorous demands of HPC and enterprise filesystem environments.

Scalable Performance: The partnership is engineered to offer a validated architecture that effortlessly scales to accommodate petabytes of data and thousands of nodes. With the capability to significantly amplify throughput with the addition of additional hardware, this partnership is poised to meet the growing demands for high-performance data management solutions in HPC environments and enterprise environments.

Accessible HPC: Bridging the gap between HPC parallel filesystem needs and user-friendly solutions, that makes HPC storage easy, reliable, and accessible with enterprise features.

Integrated Solutions: A commitment to delivering integrated solutions that address both present and future data management challenges ensuring a future-proof data strategy.

Cost-Efficiency: Unparalleled cost efficiency is achieved through Quobyte's software-centric approach, leveraging enterprise class hardware from Hitachi Vantara, offers a remarkable reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) without compromising on performance or ease of management.

Customer-Centric Approach: A robust commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that drive business success by enhancing operational efficiency and enabling swift data-driven decision-making.

The partnership is not only focused on creation of a validated reference architecture but also on collaboration in marketing and customer engagement. By joining forces in these areas, we intend to clearly communicate the superior value proposition of the solution to potential customers, thereby driving growth and increasing market penetration.

As exponential data growth fuels a surge in demand for high-quality, enterprise-grade scale-out filesystems, Hitachi Vantara and Quobyte stand are at the forefront of addressing this need, especially in critical sectors like Media and Entertainment, Financial Services, Life Sciences, Retail, and others dealing with extensive or sensitive data management.

About Hitachi Vantara:

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., is a data management and digital solutions company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company delivers intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise, supporting over 80% of the Fortune 100 companies. Hitachi Vantara is committed to turning businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation journey and extract valuable insights from their data.

About Quobyte:

Quobyte, based in Santa Clara, California, is a software-defined storage company specializing in developing a data center file system solution. Established in 2013 by former Google employees, the company provides scalable and fault-tolerant storage solutions with provisioning, resource allocation, and monitoring capabilities, transforming commodity servers into a unified, high-performance storage system.

